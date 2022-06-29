Change can’t come fast enough at the Floyd County jail.
In the primary election it was determined that the current jailer will be replaced.
We have heard issues pertaining to the jail for many years now.
In addition to poor maintenance and lack of leadership, it seems as if the inmates may be treated unfairly. Now, for the most part, inmates are in jail for a reason; they are not saints. But they are human and should be given basic fundamental rights.
In recent audits and inspections, the jailer was not present. And when on camera he maintained that some repairs are being made and that because of the lack of money he is doing all he can.
I understand the lack of funds, but there are creative ways offset expenses. However it’s apparent those avenues have not been explored.
In the most recent headlines, a former guard pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate and a contract worker was accused of raping an inmate and promoting contraband. It’s a clear lack of oversight by the authorities.
Guards are under a tremendous amount of stress and, with inmates who often have nothing to lose, the guards need to exercise restraint. In addition, the guards are not allowed to respond until they are defending themselves, which is hard to prove because nowadays, inmates have more rights in a court than the guards do.
That’s the reason ongoing training and supervision by the superior officers in the jail is a main priority. If the jailer is never around to oversee the daily activities, then it becomes a free-for-all and that’s what has apparently happened.
Let’s hope the new jailer has a plan where the guards are properly trained and supported. The inmates are properly cared for and the conditions in the jail are improved.
What is happening is unacceptable.
