California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the kind of candidate for which the Democrats are desperately looking in terms of national office.
Part of the problem facing the national party is simply a lack of candidates who can appeal across various segments of society. Who knows? Newsom could be that guy, and it sure looks like he’s angling for something national, even if in the 2024 election, he’s just carrying Biden’s water.
On June 16, Fox News aired an interview host Sean Hannity conducted with Newsom, during which the governor took aim at “red state policies” he implied were resulting in those “red states” being saved by “blue states.”
“Seventy-one percent of the GDP in America are blue counties,” he said to Hannity. “Seven of the top 10 states are your states. We’re subsidizing your states, Sean, because of your policies.”
I don’t know all the reasons for states like Kentucky and West Virginia taking in more federal money than they pay out. I’m sure it’s a lot more nuanced than the governor’s words would lead you to believe.
But I do know this — if Gavin Newsom wants to take national office and requires rural areas to do so, he may want to consider toning down the the rhetoric and really get at the heart of the matter.
I really want to be charitable and believe he was aiming at the policies with which he disagreed, but it also was difficult not to feel that his comments were aimed at our people. It’s a common trope — we’re just leeching off the system, they’d be better off without us.
The one that really gets my blood boiling is when a disaster, such as last year’s flooding, strikes and the first reaction is — “they’re getting what they deserve for how they vote.”
I don’t believe, however, that the difference between what we pay in and what we receive is the whole story of the relationship.
For one, there’s coal — that mineral that provided the power that created many of the successful businesses in “blue states” for generations, and also was necessary for the steel that built the nation’s major cities.
Yes, our area made money off of coal, but it was never really proportional to what our people paid. Coal mining is costly in terms of life and health. It’s hard work, literally back-breaking, and can lead to diseases such as black lung.
For generations, while the “blue areas” grew rich off the backs of our labor, the people actually mining the coal received a pittance compared to what we were paying in terms of life and health. Just ask Lexington how much they enjoyed that coal severance.
If our labor isn’t being used for that purpose, it’s often propping up industry in “blue states” and “blue areas.”
Whether its workers moving to areas like Detroit in the mid 20th Century, or workers today commuting to Georgetown to work at Toyota, even outside the mines, our labor helps keep the nation running.
This is in addition to the people who enrich the “blue communities” by living and working there only because the economy of the home area where they’d prefer to stay has been held back by policies which don’t make it as attractive for business to locate here.
You want to know how else we contribute to those economies? Because we don’t produce a lot of the things we buy and unfortunately often don’t support local business enough, our spending is part of what makes “blue communities” successful.
Sometimes, that’s to our detriment.
In 2020, U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney said during a hearing that Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma had generated more than $35 billion in revenue since bringing OxyContin to market.
There were undoubtedly taxes paid at various points of the chain, but the vast majority was undoubtedly paid in Connecticut, where many the company’s executives and employees were based. And a lot of that revenue came from “red states” and areas such as Appalachia.
And, at the same time, it was our people who were becoming addicted and dying in record numbers and our state and local governments absorbing massive financial costs related to the crime and death OxyContin and its ilk brought here.
So maybe Gov. Newsom’s right. Maybe we do take more than we put in when we examine only the federal taxes paid and spent.
Maybe, however, it’s a much more nuanced issue and really needs to take into account what prices we “red staters” have paid for the progress in “blue states.”
Maybe the stereotypes about us are right. However, the maybe the stereotypes about California “elites” who comment on flyover states without ever taking a look at the totality of issues involved are, as well.