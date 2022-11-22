Over the last several decades we found out where the beef is. Next week we will know where the turkey is. But what we all really want to know is where's the money?
In the early ‘80s Wendy’s was getting their butt kicked by burger giants Burger King and McDonalds. Wendy’s needed to make a change. In the day of beautiful actors and actresses starring in commercials, Wendy’s went on a limb and it worked.
Wendy’s hired unknown actress Clara Peller, an older woman, to star in their new ad campaign that swept the nation, which in turn made Wendy’s profits skyrocket. The slogan, “Where’s the beef?” was an instant sensation.
In the commercial, Clara and two other older women were looking at a big bun that housed a small piece of hamburger. Clara always asked, “åWhere's the beef?” It was classic. The commercial was tagged, “come to Wendy’s get more beef and less bun.”America finally found the beef.
Since we now know where the beef is, we need to know where the money is. The money that has been raised for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which is supposed to go to the victims of the unprecedented July floods that ravished this region, is in our opinion, unaccounted for.
Gov. Andy Beshear has been pleading with people regularly to send money to the fund. The UK Wildcats held a Blue and White scrimmage at the Appalachian Wireless Arena to raise money that was supposed to go to that fund as well.
So our regional Editor Russ Cassady submitted an Open Records Request to the governor’s office to find out, where‘s the money? The response we received was incomplete and erroneous.
All we found was: So far, more than $12 million has been raised to provide financial assistance to those who need the assistance to rebuild, which is a good thing. However, according to data we were able to obtain, only just over $4 million has been distributed.
The data shows that $400,000 was used for victims’ funeral expenses and $3.8 million has gone to sending $500 checks to people approved for funding under the line item “FEMA Flood Relief Fund Payment.”
Russ clarified his request to the governor’s office and said that while we wanted specific details on income and expenses, we received what is merely a balance sheet. We wanted an itemized list of distribution of funds, and because the information provided was not itemized we politely said that the FOIA was unfulfilled.
We also asked for a list of people in the governor’s office who are directly responsible for the collection, distribution and administration of the fund. What we got was too much bun and no meat.
The final response we received was that they aren’t the right agency and that we would need to send our request to the Public Protection Cabinet. So the fully transparent government passed the buck and now we have to start from scratch to find out where all the money is. It seems like smoke and mirrors.
When you talk about ineffective government and not knowing how to manage a simple request, what we experienced was the epitome incompetence.
For all the people who donated to that fund, rest assured we will do our best find out what happened to the money and even though we are little old Pike County we will be relentless in our efforts. The victims of the flood deserve better.
If you are compelled to donate to the victims, until this issue is transparent you may want to consider other avenues. The Pikeville Rotary Club raises money and has been putting that money directly into the hand of the victims. The East Kentucky Dream Center has done a fabulous job helping people as well. There is also the Foundation For Appalachian Kentucky.
Our illustrious government that claims to be transparent is hiding the beef in the bun. We need more beef and less bun, and for heaven’s sake some transparency.
I hope you enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday and remember those who are less fortunate as they, often not to their own fault are victims. Count your blessings not only on Thanksgiving Day but every day. You never know what tomorrow brings.
