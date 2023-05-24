Having experienced this kind of life before — heck, still living this kind of life — I have to question the wisdom of a recent decision I made to sign my youngest — four years old — up for t-ball.
I know. What’s the big deal, right? It’s just a youth sport.
And I agree to an extent. I have every desire for my youngest to share in his older brother’s love of sports. I want my little one, like I do, to have strong positive memories of these experiences.
I’d love nothing more for him to feel the way I do — instantly transported back to an easier time watching a baseball game — the sun, the grass, the sounds.
And I’ll do my best to facilitate that, no matter what sport or sports he plays.
But I also know there’s a lot more tertiary pressures surrounding youth sports than there were in my time. Sure, there were pressures to perform back then, to help the team be competitive. As a mediocre athlete, I felt these pressures acutely, but I ultimately look back on that time with fondness.
What kids face today is different, though.
According to numerous reports and various data, when a child enters into youth sports, they can very easily become the prime commodity in a multi-billion dollar industry.
An article on the Kansas University site posits a number of a $19.2 billion market for youth sports in the United States. As a comparison, the article states, the National Football League has a $15 billion market.
It’s big business. And, where the money is, there are plenty of individuals willing to step up and participate in that market.
What’s driving all this? It’s simple, it capitalizes on a deep-seated desire in the hearts of all parents who love their children for them to have every opportunity possible for success. That means scholarships for college, that means hopes and dreams of advancement in athletics to the professional level and more.
There’s all levels of people who will offer parents the fulfillment of these desires, from the online rankings sites that are really just money mills to the sports academies and camps which charge parents hundreds or thousands of dollars in order to give their child an edge.
There’s always been issues in youth sports with parents not being able to balance well their child’s needs and desires with their own. But the fact that so much money and so much importance is being placed on off-the-field matters is such a game changer. I mean, how much does it raise the stakes if my child struggles in an area of a sport and another parent believes that is costing their child their opportunities? How can that ever be fun for anyone involved? Who ultimately absorbs those pressures? The children, of course.
If the focus turns from the game itself to how we get our children “exposure” to scouts at all levels and laying a foundation for a professional career that is statistically next to impossible, something gets lost in translation.
And, not to be self-promoting, but our newspapers do an incredible job of highlighting the work of local student-athletes, in both print and social media — all at no cost to the parents, other than the price of a paper so you can cut out and save records of accomplishments for later.
I have attempted to toe the line with my older boy. I have failed at times, but ultimately, I always try to remind myself what the real goals should be. My kids should learn skills that will help them in life — teamwork, perseverance, a focus on health — but they should also just have fun. They should be building memories that they can look back on and lessons from which they can draw for decades to come if it’s done right.
Part of what drives this in me is my own personal experience. Again, I have a lot of good memories from those organized unformed team sports. However, I also have to admit that some of the strongest (and best) memories I have actually come not from that, but from the unorganized “backyard” games of basketball, baseball, football and anything else we could get our hands on at Pike Villa Apartments, where I grew up.
Those games weren’t about opportunities for scholarships or championships or “exposure.” No, as we swung for the fences with wiffle ball bats, often with the streetlights providing our only visibility because neither the game time nor or youthful energy had much in the way of limits, we were building lasting things — true things.
That is still what is at the core of youth sports — true connection, true competition, true learning. While I don’t believe these things are in danger of being completely lost, I do believe that they’re very often overshadowed by non-essentials.
In a time where everything has to be transactional, where we have real problems with just “doing” or “being,” maybe it’s time we all go back in our minds to those earlier times and be reminded of what we once loved about sports. Sure, seek excellence — always — but it isn’t the only thing that matters. That was true then and that’s true now.
As for me, I’m going to try to enjoy the time my boys have left in athletics, however long that’ll be, but more importantly help them to do the same.