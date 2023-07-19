If indeed it is true that the past repeats itself, then it’s also true that part of the reason for that is that humanity forgets the lessons taught by those historical events.
Maybe it’s just an effect of being older and having more experiences, but as we slowly move deeper into a war stance against Russia, I can’t help but feel that we’ve been here before.
While the Russian attack on Ukraine is its own conflict with unique factors, the way the United States has responded does feel familiar.
On July 13 it was announced that President Biden had authorized the military to call up 3,000 reservists to, in the words of Politico, “support operations in Europe after tens of thousands were sent there last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Taken in context that this isn’t the first movement of troops, it shouldn’t seem surprising, but at the same time, it just feels like another step in the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Russia, an escalation that we may ultimately find is impossible to turn back from.
At the same time, the U.S. is delivering cluster munitions — a particularly nasty form of weaponry that is banned through a treaty signed by more than 100 countries, excluding the U.S. and Russia — to Ukraine to assist in the fight. This is part of more than $41 billion in aid, including military armaments, which the U.S. has sent to Ukraine.
While I support the Ukranians’ battle against the invaders from Russia, I’m not sure my support leans toward the possibility of U.S. troops becoming involved in the conflict.
I mean, aside from the fact that conflict between the U.S. and Russia would almost assuredly result in World War III and possibly even the use of nuclear weapons, the human cost would be almost unbearable. I and a lot of other people can’t get behind that and, absent a significant change in the conflict and the U.S. standing in it, I don’t see that changing.
And here’s where things start to get really familiar, especially for a person who was a young adult in a post-9/11 world who got to see the Bush administration’s decisions on Iraq lead us into a war which was not measured in months, but decades.
As the U.S. geared up for that war in 2002 and 2003, the steady drumbeat out of the White House was that then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction and would ultimately use them. There were few among us who foresaw the ultimate outcome — that this would be proven false.
Those people who did speak up were silenced through various means, including public shaming and “cancellation.” If you opposed the U.S. going into Iraq, you were for terrorism or against the troops.
For most of those who opposed that war, that simply wasn’t true. Some of them had religious and other moral objections. Some rightfully believed that the decision to send people into war should not be made lightly or without much deliberation and that the stated justifications for going into Iraq were not sufficient.
The situation is much the same with Ukraine. Russia is one of our key rivals. It’s easy, especially for people who grew up in the Cold War, to see Russia as the enemy. Vladimir Putin is a tyrant and a dictator, evil as the day is long.
However, those who are speaking out against U.S. intervention are being automatically accused of being a “puppet of Putin,” or in some way supportive of the Russian regime.
I support Ukraine’s right to defend itself, as do I the right of the other countries in the area to protect themselves against Russian aggression. I just don’t believe that the U.S. should dedicate its military to “resolving” the conflict without being forced to. Just as an
Maybe history will prove that my voice is like those who opposed fighting the Axis powers in what ultimately became World War II. I do believe the circumstances are different but I also don’t have the ability to predict the future. I do know this — there will be great cost should we decide to go to war with Russia alongside Ukraine.
It would probably benefit us — this time — to listen a little more closely to the voices of dissent before we sacrifice lives at the altar of being a “world power.”