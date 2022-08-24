Let’s undertake a little mental exercise.
So, imagine yourself out in the ocean, far from shore, on a kayak and your kayak fails and you’re left in the middle of the water, treading.
Now, let’s examine two possible means of rescue.
In the first scenario, a guy comes by on his little two-person fishing boat, sees you, stops and pulls you in. You’re rescued.
In the second scenario, a cruise ship comes by and most of the people on board don’t see you. However, there’s one crew member who does. He yells to you he’s going to get help. He goes to his immediate commander, who goes to another commander, who communicates with three other people before the message reaches the captain, who can then undertake the overwhelming tactic of stopping the ship or turning it to rescue you.
Now, I know that a crew on a cruise ship can affect a rescue more quickly than that, but for the sake of the experiment, let’s say the whole ship has to move in a particular order for a rescue to occur.
In that case, it would definitely be more like what the people of Eastern Kentucky are facing in dealing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
I’ve dealt with FEMA representatives, both in a professional and personal capacity, over the past few weeks and I can tell you that the people with whom I’ve spoken directly are caring, warm and helpful. They have listened to my issues and attempted to resolve problems I have.
I would imagine many people’s experience has been the same.
However, in the case of a bureaucracy like FEMA, it’s really easy for those people, no matter how well-meaning and persistent, to be lost in the shuffle. And, even more so, it’s easy for the people here on the ground, trying to scratch out a recovery, to be forgotten.
Navigating the FEMA application process online is, at best, difficult, and understanding exactly what’s going on with these complex machinations is next to impossible. One point I have is that, during the process of the online application, I was informed I had been approved for a certain amount of money.
“That’s pretty low for the damage,” I thought, but also considered that it would help and my damage was far less than many of my fellow Eastern Kentuckians.
The next day, I received a call, during which I discovered that the amount for which I had been approved was simply for an estimate, which I would then send them to receive a further amount (Whether it’s the full amount for the work to be done remains to be seen).
I would say others have also received a similar, low, amount compared to what damage they received, and I have also learned that many of those others had simply received a small amount to cover immediate living expenses, emergency repairs and other costs, with the full funding — or at least partial — awaiting the estimates, invoices and other paperwork.
It’s incredibly unclear, however, so I can understand people’s frustrations.
It’s not just the federal government, however, that is moving at the speed of bureaucracy.
One of the primary organizations to which people have donated is the Team East Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, a fund overseen by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, with legislative oversight a given.
According to Beshear’s own words on Aug. 18, as of that day, the fund had raised a total of more than $6.7 million, which is great. However, as of that day, the government had only dispersed $390,000 for the worthy and rightfully primary funeral expenses for those we lost in the disaster.
I understand there is some desire to be cautious in distributing this money. However, there are people here on the ground simply scraping by. They need some of that funding to start the process of getting back on their feet, and I would presume that most donors believed that would be happening by now.
Again, it’s a case of bureaucracy getting in the way of what needs to be done.
The flooding is, at its core, a human tragedy. Sure, property was damaged, destroyed and lost forever. However, that’s nothing compared to the constantly unfolding suffering our neighbors are experiencing. And, where it’s within our means, we must not allow red tape to stop us from easing that suffering.