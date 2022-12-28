According to, omnicalculator.com, it takes the average reader two minutes to read a page of text.
At that rate, it would take the average reader 133 hours and 20 minutes to read 4,000 pages, or just over five days if 24 hours of each of those five days are dedicated to reading the text.
In other words, it’s impossible to read that much over the course of a few days, much less to read and comprehend it.
Regardless of that fact, on Dec. 23, the U.S. Congress approved and sent to President Joe Biden for signature a 4,000-page Omnibus Spending Bill that commits $1.65 trillion in government spending through September, just a few days after receiving the bill.
In Kentucky’s delegation, Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth in the House voted for the measure, as did U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, while the state’s Republican representatives — including Hal Rogers — and Sen. Rand Paul, voted against the measure.
As with any measure of its size and scope, I’m sure there’s good and bad in it, but, then again, I haven’t read it, which clearly isn’t a prerequisite for voting on it, anyway.
I fear that, as this measure finds its way into the daily lives of the citizens of the United States, we may find more negative than positive in it.
I understand the need for the measure to be passed, and I do understand the House and Senate were under a time crunch, but I have trouble stomaching that excuse for not adequately doing their job when the time crunch is their own fault. In the private sector there’s an entirely different result for the employee who does this consistently — they’re fired.
Those who voted “No” were right to do so, no matter their motivations. This has become the standard operating procedure of our government — pushing important measures right up against deadline and voting for or against not based on the merit of the legislation, but instead on political expediency or backroom deal-making. For many legislators, it’s just a matter of how much pork they can get stuffed into one of these bills as to how they’ll vote.
In doing this, they abdicate one of their primary duties as the people’s representatives to properly determine the expenditure of the people’s taxes in a way that does the most good with the least harm.
I don’t know about you, but my family’s spending a lot of time these days discussing the expenditure of our funds, trying to make sure every dollar we earn goes as far as it can. While some prices of everyday items are rising, others are falling, and the volatility makes it difficult to make determinations on what needs to go where.
Understanding that, it’s even more difficult to understand how these legislators made a decision to commit so much money with no realistic way of understanding the overall impact of its implementation. And it’s not like this is the first time this has happened. This is commonplace. And we accept it for some reason and return the same legislators to Washington D.C. time and time again.
There’s a lot of reasons for that, including lack of real choice in alternatives. But, ultimately, the voters are to blame.
Leadership is not always measured by how many times you can tell your constituents, “Yes,” but instead, how many times you can tell them, “No” when it’s necessary and especially when it’s uncomfortable. Until voters can reject those who go to Washington only with their pockets open for pet projects and ignore the greater good, we will see fiscal irresponsibility take front row center every time.
I’m disappointed in both parties in this matter, in the supposedly fiscally conservative Republicans who crossed the aisle and bent for pet projects in for the Democrats who continue to prove that they fail to understand that throwing money at problems will not only not fix them, but create far more new ones in the process.
I pray this bill won’t continue or expand the hard times we’re currently seeing, but fear that it will. We, and they, need ot do better.