Over the past several months, the discussions over what Floyd County will look like in coming years has come to the forefront. For generations, trash, litter and junk have often defined our community and obscured the incredible beauty that lies beneath.
But that is changing.
From the 1997 founding of the Eastern Kentucky PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in a Desirable Environment) organization to numerous efforts undertaken in ensuing years, including solid waste pickup efforts by towns, cities and counties across our region, there has been a lot of progress.
And the timing couldn’t be better. As our region attempts to rebound from the recent economic doldrums, one industry that is experiencing growth is tourism.
And, while tourism will never replace all the jobs we’ve lost in the coal industry, it’s a start, and it’s a business that is working.
However, we often get no more than one chance to make a good impression. And, if people come our community for the first time and what they see is not nature, but junk and trash, they’re not likely going to be return visitors. Nor will they be likely to spread the good word about what we have to offer.
Floyd County is continuing to try to find its place in this battle. The most recent spring cleanup, held earlier this month, collected 313 tons of trash that was formerly in our communities and along our roadsides.
Combined with the more than 200 tons collected last year, that makes more than 500 tons of trash that has been collected through these extra cleanup efforts — 500 tons. That’s a lot of garbage, and it’s also unfortunately often a lot of missed opportunity.
During the April 19 regular meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court, the court heard first reading of an updated ordinance regarding nuisance properties — a process which, if the measure passes at a later meeting, will require the board to institute a three member code enforcement board.
However, most importantly, it will likely give the county a mechanism by which it can issue fines against those who are warned, but who fail to clean up their properties.
There’s still a lot of details about how this will be worked out, but we stand behind the measure and thank Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and the magistrates of the fiscal court for considering it.
It’s not an easy thing to do. Any time a government body considers the possibility of restricting property owners’ rights or instituting a process that institutes fines or other penalties regarding those private properties or individuals, there needs to be discussion and caution.
However, in this case, they’re in the right if they do move forward with this measure. Here’s why: This is not just an issue which affects the property owner. Nuisance properties hinder tourism, devalue neighboring properties, invite pests of both the animal and human types to our communities, especially where the property is abandoned, and present potential harm to the environment.
There’s often a misunderstanding about what’s being targeted here. It’s not about a house being a bit in disrepair, but about those properties where garbage and trash are the primary feature of the yard. This is about the properties that are abandoned and falling down, left to rot and under the purview of absentee owners.
It’s about responsibility.
So we’ll wait to see exactly how this ordinance shapes up, but we definitely support, in theory, the fiscal court being given the right to take action by issuing fines when necessary. We, and they, will have to be vigilant to ensure that it doesn’t fail in implementation and that it’s fairly and equitably applied, but it could mean a lot for our futures.
The important thing is that we don’t throw away this momentum we have toward helping solve some of these problems and that we build and improve our communities one step at a time.
Keep it clean and the community will keep progressing and growing. Let its problems with trash and nuisance properties fester and we all will pay the price.