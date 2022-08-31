In a recent meeting of the Floyd Board of Education, an item was buried in the “consent agenda” to approve a tax rate of 69 cents per $100 assessed value, which is the current rate.
On the consent agenda, all items are lumped in and the board can approve all items without having to discuss each line item. But hold the phone, board member Keith Smallwood asked to move that item to the discussion agenda and, apparently, that’s when board members showed their math skills..
According to the latest assessments, the property values in Floyd raised enough where lowering the school tax rate would still give the board the same amount of revenue to operate during the upcoming fiscal year.
I think we can all agree there is no school district in Kentucky or the country that has enough money to operate. But raising taxes or even keeping a tax rate higher to get more money in a depressed economy, where jobs are scarce, is probably not the right thing to do.
Smallwood made a recommendation to lower the current tax rate to 68.3 cents per $100 assessed, or a decrease to tax payers of .7 cents on every $100 of assessed value. Another board member — Steve Slone — agreed and a motion was made.
Here’s the fun part kids, one member — William “Junior” Newsome — expressed his concern about lowering the rate and said that the board needed the same amount of money to operate as last year, which is a fair statement. However, what he failed to calculate is that the increased value of property, Slone said that, at the 68.3 cents per $100, the district would get the same amount as last year. And apparently Newsome didn’t understand that math, which is scary for a board of education member. Even more surprising, the motion was voted down. And the tax rate stayed the same essentially sticking the taxpayers with a higher than needed tax rate.
That math or inability to grasp the math reminds me of the burger wars in the ‘70s.
Wendy’s wanted to compete with the McDonalds Quarter Pounder. So, they came up with a 1/3 pound burger. It failed miserably because people don’t know math and insisted that the Quarter pounder pounder was larger than the 1/3 pound burger, because 4 is larger than 3. If you don’t understand that math, then you need to go back to the second grade.
What is mind boggling is in a time when people are hurting and suffering, why the board would not give the taxpayers of Floyd County a .7 cent tax break.
What could be understandable and would have been fully transparent is if that item was on the discussion agenda and the board came right out and said we are going to keep the tax rate the same even though we will be getting more money than we need. And with that extra money we will be doing blank.
That wasn’t the case. The tax issue was buried in the consent agenda and even after discussion of logic and with no explanation of how that extra money would be used, the measure failed and the tax payers are stuck with higher taxes than needed at the behest of board members who may or may not know math.
Taxpayers, you deserve a break today, so get up and get away to Wendy’s and get the extra 1.3 ounce of meat you crave.
Thanks for reading the Floyd County Chronicle.