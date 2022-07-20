Washington is dysfunctional. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out quickly.
So, as someone who tries to keep an eye (as best I can) on goings on in our federal government, particularly as it affects people here, it’s a rarity in recent years that the senators and representatives are able to get it together and pass something that actually feels like a win.
We’re right on the verge of that with the Honoring Our PACT Act, a measure that seeks to correct yet another injustice done to our military veterans, along the lines of what happened to Vietnam-era veterans exposed to the herbicide Agent Orange.
While Agent Orange is no longer used, veterans who served in areas such as Iraq and Afghanistan in the 1990s and beyond were exposed to the smoke from “burn pits” — an open-air method of disposing of trash.
The burn pits, according to the VA, included both organic and inorganic waste that, when burned, “may have short- and long-term health effects, especially for those who were exposed for long periods or those more prone to illness …”
While it would seem that helping veterans exposed to burn pits would be a no-brainer, apparently, it’s not in the United States.
The online British newspaper The Independent reported in June that the VA has always put the burden on veterans to prove their condition is directly caused by this toxic exposure and almost 80 percent of disability claims mentioning burn pits were turned down by the VA.
The PACT Act seeks to correct that, and was approved by the Senate in June.
Well, not everyone’s on board, though. In yet another inexplicable vote by Kentucky’s own Sen. Rand Paul, he voted against it, with his staff telling Spectrum News that Paul does not think taking care of veterans “should be done in a way that further fuels inflation.”
While I often agree with Paul’s idea that government needs to be more financially responsible, if not his methods, I think he missed the mark on this one. We ask these men and women to put their lives on hold, go to a country far away from home and risk everything for our nation. There’s not a cost too high. Cut the corners elsewhere, senator.
Sen. Mitch McConnell voted for the measure, having referred to the legislation as one of the most important measures on which Congress is working.
But I digress. Last week, the House, including Rep. Hal Rogers, approved the PACT Act, meaning all it requires is a final Senate approval and President Biden’s signature.
It’d be easy to just look at this as a rare example of bipartisan cooperation and move on. However, to do that would be to ignore the work that went into getting this passed. No, I’m not talking about the work by the elected officials. Instead, I’m talking about the efforts and work put in by veterans and their advocates, who took their personal time to make the calls, send the emails and meet with federal legislators in an effort to make them realize the importance of this matter.
While professional lobbyists likely played a role in getting this measure moved, it’s also more likely that the bigger decision-maker was the work done on the ground by veterans themselves, members of groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars who absolutely bugged the living snot out of their representatives to make sure this didn’t fall between the cracks.
Their efforts are what really makes this legislative success story happen. But they need our voices. This still has some formalities to go, and this isn’t the only issue our veterans are facing. The grassroots advocates for those to whom we owe so much can push, but adding our voices can make clear to the federal legislators that we want them to uphold their promises to those who served.
We can’t turn back the clock and fix what was done to these men and women, but to deny them help is immoral. It’s time for our nation to keep our promises and also recognize and back up the work done by veterans on matters such as this.