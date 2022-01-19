In addition to redistricting, many of the bills passed during the first couple weeks of legislative session have been dedicated to disaster relief and recovery efforts, and the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
This week marks one month since the deadliest tornado outbreak in Kentucky history.
As we mourn the 77 Kentuckians who died, many have asked: “How can I help?” House Bill 5 is just one of many ways the Kentucky General Assembly plans to help Kentuckians recover from the storms in the years to come.
The measure appropriates $155 million in general funds from the 2021-22 fiscal year budget to create the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) Fund. These funds can be used by local governments, nonprofits, school districts and public utilities to pay for construction projects, repairs and more. The money will be appropriated by the General Assembly as needed.
The bill also allocates $30 million to the Kentucky Department of Education for school districts impacted by the storms. The funds may be used for transportation and construction costs as well as necessary wrap-around services, including after- school programs, mental health counseling for students and tutoring.
HB 5 also gives Kentucky Emergency Management $15 million to use toward the purchase of FEMA-eligible temporary housing.
When asking their colleagues to vote “yes” on HB 5, legislators from both chambers, who represent districts hard-hit by the storms, shared their own stories from that night and, among others, thanked first responders, volunteers, colleagues, neighbors, Gov. Andy Beshear for the overwhelming amount of support they received over the last month.
These lawmakers reminded their colleagues that recovery will take years and additional legislative action may be needed.
HB 5 was unanimously approved by both chambers Wednesday. HB 5 cleared the House floor by a 90-0 vote and the Senate floor by a 32-0 vote.
Gov. Beshear signed the bill into law Thursday. It took effect immediately due to an emergency clause in the bill.
Disaster relief will continue to be a top priority for lawmakers this legislative session as will addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the legislature gave final approval to Senate Bill 25, which seeks to extend a number of COVID-19 executive orders and offer schools some additional flexibility.
Upon the governor’s signature, the bill will give public school districts up to 10 remote instruction days per school for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic year.
As more school districts face staffing shortages, another provision in SB 25 would allow more retired teachers to return to the classroom.
SB 25 also seeks to extend COVID-19 emergency order protections against price gouging, expand access to nutrition assistance and allow flexibility for retired first responders to return to work.
SB 25 continues the state of emergency to the extent necessary to secure federal funding and reimbursements.
Under this bill, these emergency orders would now expire on April 14. The bill will become law upon the governor’s signature due to an emergency clause in the bill.
SB 25 is not the only pandemic-related bill is making its way through the House. The House State Government Committee approved House Bill 56 on Thursday.
Under HB 56, the families of first responders who have died COVID-19 related deaths since March 6, 2020, would be eligible to receive death benefits.
If HB 56 becomes law, families will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $80,000. This bill will now go before the House for consideration.
After canceling session on Friday, due to what appears to be rising COVID infections throughout both Chambers, the General Assembly was set to reconvene for session on Tuesday at 4 p.m. following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.