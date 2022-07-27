On July 20 at the Capitol, we honored those who served and sacrificed on June 30 in Allen, by paying tribute to our fallen and injured first responders during the Veterans, Military and Public Protection (VMAPP) committee meeting.
I was joined by Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Thacker, and the deputy chief of police for the City of Prestonsburg, Ross Shurtleff, who shared stories of their service and friendships.
We presented framed citations of memorial from the House of Representatives for the families of Capt. Frasure, Deputy Petry, and Officer Chaffins, and the handler of K9 Drago, Deputy Dusty Newsome.
VMAPP committee coins were also presented for delivery to those injured, including but not limited to, Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson, our 911 Emergency Manager Joe Reynolds, Constable Wolfe, and Trooper Ball.
We gathered to tell the story of tragic loss suffered by Floyd County, to thank our neighbors in law enforcement for answering the call for help, to reinforce the value of all those first responders serving in public protection, and to pay special tribute to our beloved fallen officers and those still recovering from life changing injuries.
These brave men will be revered as dedicated public protectors, proud fathers, loving sons and friends of Floyd County.