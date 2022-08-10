Well, the water had not even subsided and the usual opinions about Man-made climate change and Global warming were in the newspaper. It is apparent that the climate alarmists are just standing in wait to voice their opinions whenever there is any kind of weather event; heat, cold, rain, drought, snow, flooding, hurricanes or tornadoes.
Literally decades of predictions of cooling, warming, cooling, warming, etc. The narrative is getting old. Since 1912, there have been scientific predictions of eight Global Cooling Disasters and three Global Warming Disasters. Not one has ever happened!
In order to form an opinion about climate change, one must first know what it is, and what actually causes it.
The climate of a region is the compiled weather data over a time span of around 30 years. It is not made up of an opinion of the flooding over the past few years. Climate data consists of temperatures, snowfall, rainfall, humidity readings, barometric readings, heating degree days, cooling degree days, and a few other things.
Climate itself is very complicated, and its easy for politicians, the media, and armchair scientists to blame climate change on Man, but it’s just not that simple. It is also not correct to blame so called Global Warming on humans. The Earth, geologically, is still coming out of the last Ice Age. Temperatures are supposed to rise. The other thing, is that scientists themselves disagree on what the average temperature of the Earth actually is. Some say 57 degrees and some say 62 degrees; a five degree margin of error. So how can people say that because one year was 1 degree hotter, it means the climate is changing, since there is a five degree margin of error?
As a side note, a few years ago, 49 former NASA employees (engineers, scientists, and astronauts) sent a letter to the head of NASA saying that man-made global warming is unsubstantiated.
First of all, the climate has been changing on the Earth for about four billion years. Man has not been on the planet that long. As a side note, there is climate change other planets where Man has never been. The changing of climate, and geology, is part of the natural evolution of the Earth and other planets.
Here on Earth, the climate is affected by many things; solar activity, Earthquakes, volcanic activity, continental drift, dust from outer space from meteoric activity, ocean water evaporation, forest fires, and also the precession of the Earth's axis, which causes climate and weather to change over a 25,000 year cycle. Does Man figure into all of this? Possibly, but not much.
Every time there is a major storm, we hear the same thing; that storms are getting more frequent and powerful due to climate change, however, there is no data to back that up. The media and politicians continued to talk about the destruction from Hurricane Sandy due to climate change. That is 100 percent false. It was an extremely devastating storm, because two fronts combined to increase its power, and its destructive force was because it hit during a Full Moon. During Full Moon, (and New Moon), the tides will be about 20% higher than normal, and that will cause more destruction if any storm hits at that Lunar phase.
The other thing we usually hear is that Tornadoes are more numerous. That is also false. Due to the modern technology that we currently have, it is easier to report smaller tornadoes that were not reported in the past. So the numbers of “reported” tornadoes have increased, not the tornadoes themselves. As far as destruction goes, that cannot be used to prove climate change, because if you have two tornadoes that are the same, their destructive force will be different depending on whether they hit in the wide open spaces, or in a populated area.
What about Hurricanes? We have been told that there are more now than ever before. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Atlantic tropical storms lasting more than two days have not increased in number. Storms lasting less than two days have increased, but again, is likely due to better observations with modern technology. And again, the destructive force of Hurricanes is aided by the Moon phases, shape of the shoreline, and the elevation of where they make landfall.
We continuously hear politicians and the media talk about Climate Change every time there is a big storm, however, to see if the weather and climate is really any different, they need to actually look at the hard data. The human memory is not good at remembering one year to the next with weather data, and of course, most of the public doesn’t have access to it, and if they did, they really wouldn’t be able to take the time to go through all of it. So here is what the data shows.
The ten most destructive hurricanes happened more than 17 years ago. The top five Blizzards happened between 1888 and 1996; more than 26 years ago. The ten worst floods in the United States due to rainfall all happened more than 45 years ago! If these events happened today, people would be yelling about climate change, but as you can see, severe weather has always happened. And as far as Kentucky goes, the five biggest floods in the state’s history all happened more than 25 years ago.
In reality, scientists have been studying weather and climate data with any kind of real scientific instruments since around 1980. In the grand scheme of the Earth being 4.5 billion years old, studying something for 42 years does not give enough data to make any assumptions.
In the early 1950’s scientists predicted climate change/global warming disasters by the 1960’s. It never happened. In the mid 1970’s, scientists predicted Climate Change/Global Cooling disaster by the year 2000, including mass extinctions and hundreds of thousands of people freezing to death. It Never happened. In 2009, AL Gore said that the North Pole would be free of ice by 2013. Never happened.
Temperature records of hot, cold, snowfall etc., are broken ever year, and the climate and weather will always change. Greenland for example was warmer in the 1920’s and 1930’s than it is now. In 1916, there was a year without Summer as lakes and rivers were frozen in many areas in the world in the Spring and Summer months; due to a volcanic eruption in 1915! Parts of Upstate, New York were actually under a salt water ocean 500 million years ago. Planets evolve and change!
As far as Eastern Kentucky is concerned, the rain that we just had, and the flooding that occurred due to it, was caused by a stalled frontal system. This is not a new scenario. Stalled frontal systems happen all the time in different places and have happened throughout history. It’s called “weather”! The geography of the eastern part of our state also lends itself to major flooding during rainfall. Eastern Kentucky has tall mountains with steep and rugged hills. Because of this, many towns are built on the flat lands in the hollers. When heavy rain occur, it pours down off the mountains into the flat land creating flash flooding. Case in point. Between 1932 and 1989, a span of 57 years, there has been a major flooding event in the Hazard area 32 times! Yes Thirty two times in a span of 57 years!
As I previously said, climate is very complex and its major changes are due to natural causes that man has no control over. To make an assumption that there is a climate change disaster on the horizon due to a specific weather event in any area, is very misleading.
Steve Russo has recently retired after spending five decades in the Astronomy/Meteorology/Earth Science Fields. He resides in Prestonsburg, KY.