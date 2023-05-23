As the agenda for next session continues to develop, I would like to take some time this week to reflect on even more important legislation my colleagues and I in both chambers worked together to pass to further enhance the healthcare delivery in Kentucky.
Some of the most important laws considered in the 2023 legislative session pertained to how patients receive care in the commonwealth, as well as the access to care that is offered. Having the ability to receive treatment for any ailment in your home state provides peace of mind to caregivers and patients alike. I believe enhancing our healthcare industry is a two-fold process; improving metrics for our providers, and improving quality of care. This week, I would like to dive into some of the measures we passed this year to make Kentucky a better place to receive care.
Modernizing emergency medical services — HJR 38 directs the Department for Medicaid Services to apply for a Medicaid waiver to permit the coverage of triage, treatment, and transport of patients by emergency ambulance services and submit a State Plan Amendment (SPA) to cover treatment in place, urge CHFS to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for ambulance services. These were recommendations from the EMS Task Force.
Ensuring access to mental health services — HB 56 defines regional service areas and the counties included in them. The measure also establishes guidelines to fill a need in areas where a community mental health center (CMHC) is unable to provide mental health services. HB 56 also allows CMHCs to operate outside of their region if there is significant unserved need, or if the CMHC licenses as a behavioral health service organization.
Spreading Alzheimer’s awareness — HB 125 requires the Department for Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) to collaborate with the Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Alzheimer's Association to update and incorporate information on Alzheimer's disease, including early signs, and steps to reduce the risk of cognitive decline into materials they distribute to the public, on the DAIL website, and to public health departments.
Ensuring access to lifesaving medical testing and treatment — HB 180 requires health benefit plans to cover biomarker testing ordered by a health care provider for the diagnosis, treatment, management, or monitoring of a patient’s disease or condition. The test must be supported by medical and scientific evidence, as well as approved by the FDA or nationally recognized clinical practice guidelines
Increasing access to telehealth for Medicaid recipients — HB 311 prohibits the Department for Medicaid Services from requiring a health professional or medical group maintain a physical location or address in Kentucky to be eligible for enrollment as a Medicaid provider for tele-health services.
Extending Medicare and Medigap insurance — HB 345 requires health benefit plans to provide a one-time, six-month guarantee issue open enrollment period for eligible people under age 65 who already enrolled in Medicare Part B. The measure allows an individual to change insurance carriers within 60 days of their birthday without losing guaranteed issuance protections and prohibits insurers from charging more than the weighted average premium rate for plans issued to people eligible for Medicare on some basis other than age.
Expediting sexually transmitted disease treatment — HB 349 permits expedited partner therapy for STIs including trichomoniasis, gonorrhea, or chlamydia. The measure also exempts HIV positive individuals who donate organs to other HIV positive individual from Class D felony status, and allows entities to distribute HIV self-test kits.
Enhancing care and services for long-term care residents — HB 391 requires annual joint training opportunities for long-term care facility surveyors and providers led by CHFS and long-term care associations.
Regulating delta-8 THC — HB 544 requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to regulate the sale of Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol and other available intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids. The measure includes guidelines for the display, sale, and testing of such products.
Broadening access to essential caregivers — SB 43 allows that designated essential caregivers have access to in-person visits at all health care facilities during all communicable disease outbreaks. The measure also extends essential caregiver requirements to psychiatric facilities. These are just some of the integral measures the General Assembly worked together to pass into law this year. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these laws will have on the industry, and it is my hope you will find a new confidence in our healthcare system as a result of the work done on your behalf.
I would like to hear from you regarding your interest in any of the issues before the Kentucky General Assembly relating to healthcare or otherwise. Feel free to reach out any time through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at, 1-800-372-7181, or by email at,John.Blanton@lrc.ky.gov. Send me an email f you would like to receive regular email updates, send me an email. For more information, please visit the legislature’s website at, legislature.ky.gov.