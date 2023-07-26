While perusing social media this past weekend, I was confronted with a video that just floored me.
From what I can see in the video, it appears that on July 21, a group of protesters with the British group “Just Stop Oil” were doing their thing — zombie walking along a busy roadway in London, blocking traffic — when a woman got out of her vehicle to yell at them to get out of the way, as she was trying to take her baby to the hospital.
The protesters clearly saw and heard her, but ignored her and instantly went from being an annoyance to endangering the welfare of a child.
I hope and pray that, if I were behind the wheel and a climate protester was preventing me from getting someone — especially one of my children — to the hospital, the Holy Spirit in me would take over and I would do what Jesus would want me to do. But I have to say it’d definitely be really difficult to not act in a way that sends more than one person to the hospital.
And, while that kind of climate cult activity doesn’t happen in a widespread fashion here across the pond, the mindset is rampant throughout our system and is beginning to bring to light the nagging question underlying this whole issue — how much human suffering are we willing to inflict in the here and now to maybe prevent suffering later?
This poor mother — ironically driving an electric vehicle, by the way — is just one of numerous victims of the climate change movement and we’re really all facing pain because of it.
I would argue that it also reveals that the climate activists’ concern is less likely to be human flourishing than the flourishing of “nature.” I get it — it’s easier to be an advocate for nature. Nature doesn’t disagree with you, doesn’t disappoint.
It’s far less messy to fight for the earth to be taken care of than it is to advocate for taking care of your fellow man.
Prime example is the way this “climate crisis” is dealt with here. On the same day I saw that video, I also saw that the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet was notifying the public that the Kentucky Public Service Commission is taking comments regarding a plan by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities to retire four coal-fired electric generating units and three natural gas simple cycle combustion turbine units.
To replace the facilities being retired, the EEC said, LG&E and KU are planning to spend approximately $2.09 billion on two natural gas combined cycle facilities, two solar facilities, one battery storage facility and four solar power purchase agreements.
Coal is dirty. Coal pollutes. Coal is not the ideal source of fuel for electricity. However, it is abundant and it is reliable and relatively cheap. It’s definitely far less volatile in cost than its cousin fossil fuel natural gas, the price of which often fluctuates fast and far enough to give a person whiplash if they watch too closely.
Replacing these facilities the way it’s being proposed here is not an isolated move. It’s becoming pretty standard nationwide, but it’s also becoming more and more clear that the alternatives are not all they’re cracked up to be.
And the cost to the customer is rising. In addition to the normal rises in cost that LG&E and KU customers will be paying, you can also expect that they’ll foot the $2 billion bill for the change they didn’t approve.
It’s also valid to point out that the people who will feel the most pain for these rising costs are those who can least afford it — the poor and working class.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t switch to renewable resources and I’m not saying we should keep burning coal indefinitely. But I will say that there’s a similar amount of human suffering that could be inflicted — albeit in different ways — by a policy that’s either “mine every lump” or “immediately shut down all coal-fired generation.”
It may sound wishy-washy but I would much prefer to see a middle-of-the-road transition that doesn’t just take into account the needs of my grandchildren, but also the needs of my family now.
Also, stay out of the roads, especially here, if you want to protest climate change. That’s really something you may not want to try in a small town.