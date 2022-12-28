Tis the season to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. Its the season of giving, happiness and cheer. We as taxpayers got a gift from our government and I took advantage of a sale of TV. The gift form the state hammers the working class and my TV showed just how stupid I rally am.
First, my gift to me.
I took advantage of an after Black Friday sale and picked up a new TV. Its a little bigger than the one I had and since the old one was almost as old as I am, it was time. I carefully mounted the bracket that holds the TV to the wall and then hung the TV with care. It worked the first time-something had to be wrong.
I turned the thing on and proceeded to program so I can watch what I wanted to watch. So far so good, that is until the smart TV outsmarted me. It called for my email address, password and all kinds of personal information that I was unwilling to give. It would not let me finish programming. I tried to bypass all that nonsense and wondered what the hell I got into.
What happened to the days when you could plug in the unit and start watching what you want? Why does the TV need my birthday and credit card information? George Orwell was right — Big Brother is watching me. I had the TV all but repackaged and ready to return until my wife grabbed the remote out of my hands and in two minutes she outsmarted the smart TV. I felt more stupid than usual. Merry Christmas to me.
Now to the gift we all received from our lawmakers, who should all be voted out of office after this blunder.
House Bill 8 passed earlier this year and it has a whole lot on gibberish in t that harms, I mean punishes the working class. On the good side the measure calls for a reduction of up to 1 percent of state income tax per year, in hopes to eliminate the income tax all together in several years. Not a bad start, but in typical political fashion, the question becomes where is the revenue needed to run the state going to come from?
Well, the answer is from the working class. The legislature decided to impose a sales tax on goods and services that were never tax before. To be clear, I’m all for eliminating the state income tax and imposing a tax on other items. This way everyone pays their fair share. Right now the local dope dealer and person working for cash get a free ride. The new taxable services are less likely to affect those people but will dramatically harm the working class.
Industries that will see a tax going forward in 2023 include tattoo artists and other body transformation industries. Other services include bodyguard services, time share exchange services, executive employee recruitment, fax transmissions, decorating and design services, lobbying services, marketing services, massages, private investigators, valet services, personal trainers, banquet halls and space rentals facilities, security monitoring services and website design and hosting services.
So although you will save a measly 1 percent on your state income tax, you will get hammered if you plan a party or send a fax. And when was the last time a dope dealer needed a lobbyist? And if they do need a bodyguard, do you think they give the bodyguard a 1099 at the end of the year?
In addition, there will be a tax on your power bill if you own a second residence. So if you are fortunate enough to have a rental property as a secondary residence, you will get taxed on the electricity used for that unit.
The prioritization of this taxation is obscene and punishes the working class while the tax evaders will continue to get away with not paying taxes. There has to be a better way.
Now that my blood pressure has subsided, I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas and heartfelt and sincere thank you for taking time out of your week to read this paper and allowing me to spew my diatribe like Mussolini on the balcony. If my opinion evokes some thought or emotion, good or bad, then I would say that we connected.
Thanks for reading the Floyd County Chronicle and Times.