The story is told so many times that for many, it’s likely become routine. Mary and Joseph travel to Bethlehem to participate in a census. Mary gives birth to a son, who is named Jesus. The word goes around and two primary groups gather over the ensuing days — shepherds and kings, the lowest of the low and highest of the high.
All this centers upon the newborn child — a helpless baby who is somehow also inexplicably God. The infinite and the finite existing together — the means of our salvation in a fragile package.
C.S. Lewis referred to the birth of Jesus as the “Grand Miracle” of Christianity and the “central event in the history of the earth.”
Whether you believe in its reality is beside the point. The evidence of its impact is impossible to ignore. More than 2,000 years later, this story inspires a massive chunk of the world to slow down at this time each year, to focus on family and friends and to be inspired to do good for others.
Even those who believe, it’s easy to lose sight of its importance, in the midst of all the activity of the holidays we celebrate in modern times. I don’t, like some, oppose the other trappings of the Christmas season, but I also like to personally keep at the center the “reason for the season.”
Those of my age undoubtedly grew up watching, each year, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” If so, they encountered the central message of the event we celebrate, delivered by the character Linus as he recites from the Bible book of Luke:
“In that region there were shepherds living in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. Then an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; for see — I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!’”
Glory to God in the highest indeed, as this announcement heralds the coming of the Messiah — the savior for whom the children of Abraham — all who have faith — have been waiting since the beginning.
I’m not sure of the circumstances of your Christmas season. Maybe for you, as for many, it’s a time where loneliness is amplified. Maybe it’s not a happy season as there are simply too many — or even just one too many — people missing from around your table. Maybe like many, the emphasis on giving and spending leaves you out or becomes an unbearable pressure because you don’t have enough to make ends meet as it is.
I pray that you have what you need and that you have someone on whom you can lean for help if you don’t.
Further than that, however, I pray that, regardless of your circumstances, this season brings an understanding that this isn’t just a good story, but it is the reality. I pray that you understand that not only is it true, but it was all done for you and for me, for all those all around us.
The God of the universe — the creator and sustainer of all — cares enough about you, individually, to ensure that, despite great personal cost to Himself, you had the opportunity to not only realize salvation but also to have the opportunity to enter into a relationship with Him — eternally. This is the greatest gift of all.
Merry Christmas to each and all.