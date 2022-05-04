Once upon a time, long ago, but also not very long ago, in a land far away, but also not very far away, there lived a man named John Dolittle.
John was an average man, lived in an average home and worked an average job. He didn’t have too much, but he didn’t have too little and he, like all of us, had opinions.
John lived in a place that faced many challenges. Some of those challenges were outside of John’s control, while others John could exert some influence over. But John really never did take up the challenge.
You see, while John had ideas, possibilities and opportunities, John Dolittle never really allowed those opinions to turn into action, outside of his social media accounts.
John complained about the government. He railed against taxes and corruption. But John never really spoke in specifics. It was always “they” who had done wrong. And he never offered proof for his claims. Further, he never investigated or attempted to learn more about the issues or the people who represented him, much less took matters into his own hands by entering the public discourse (outside of social media). John never stepped up and offered to help those who were in charge and never attempted to run for public office, despite feeling he had the answers for much of what ailed his community.
And yet, John Dolittle’s online following grew.
John Dolittle spent time on social media denigrating the efforts of charitable organizations and churches, often entering into comment threads to proclaim that “they” were all “crooks,” who “only use these funds for their own ends.” John never stepped up and volunteered to help, never donated time or money to causes to actually see how the funds were used or how the organizations were working to make the community better.
And yet, John Dolittle’s online following grew.
John Dolittle complained about trash along the roadsides, but never stooped to pick up even one piece. John complained about people going hungry, but never placed a single can of food in a blessing box, much less volunteered at or donated to one of the numerous organizations feeding the hungry. John often posted about his opposition to abortion, but never contributed to pregnancy care centers, nor advocated for public policies which helped support families. John complained about drug addicts, but never sought to support those in recovery.
And yet, John Dolittle’s online following grew.
John Dolittle never really grew to understand the depths of the issues on which he took stances. He never picked up a newspaper to learn about all the things — good and bad — going on, but instead simply said, “There’s nothing there for me.” While John blasted those in leadership for things he truly never understood, he was taken as an authority because his voice was loud and his following large. Even when public meetings or forums were available in their entirety via video, he never attended or watched, but still never quietened his voice nor considered that there may be factors he may not understand.
And yet, John Dolittle’s online following grew.
In the end, John Dolittle looked around at the community and place in which he lived and found much about which to complain. He returned to his social media accounts and continued issuing his complaints, which found much interaction, satisfying his feeling that he had done something.
But what John Dolittle never realized is that he, and his online followers, had played a great role in creating the kind of community they so claimed to be against. And John never realized that it was indeed he who had some of the key solutions to what plagued this land, but by his inaction and spreading of discord and negativity, denied himself and the greater community the chance to improve.
And thus ends my little foray into fable writing.