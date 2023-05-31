Truth be told, there are things I will miss, but it’s time.
A few months ago, the company for which I work — Appalachian Newspapers — sold our headquarters in Pikeville to the University of Pikeville.
The building will become the site of a new much-needed college of dentistry, which will, like the other expansions UPike has made, be a game changer for our region.
By the time you read this, we will be in the process of completing our move to our new facility. It’s up to my boss to give the formal announcement of that location, but I can confirm that, despite the talk of the rumor mill, we are staying in Pikeville.
I first walked into the building we are leaving at 21 years old in 2000, incredibly green, naive and barely capable of doing my job. Some would argue I’ve progress little since, but I digress. I’ve left the building to work in other places twice, but nearly the entirety of my journalistic career has taken place at 129 Caroline Avenue.
I’ve worked under four editors in the course of my duties — David Gross, Dena Potter, Rachel Stanley and Jerry Boggs, and have held down the fort from the office they once inhabited for almost 12 years now.
I’ve worked with numerous people who have enriched my life and, I hope, have benefited from their time with me. I’d love to mention each one of them separately, but there isn’t the space and I’m afraid I’d leave someone out.
All those people, however, are why I’m not overly sad personally about leaving the building — it was never about the building to begin with.
It’s always been about the people — those who have worked and given blood, sweat and tears to ensure the people of the communities we serve have information that both enriches their lives helps them make important decisions. It’s about the people we serve, people who, despite the changes in the way it’s delivered, still value credible local news.
Appalachian Newspapers remains strong because of those people. Where our office is located is a matter of geography. What really matters is where our hearts reside.
Our hearts are with our duty to our communities. Things are changing, sure, but our commitment is not.
When I first started as editor, I was overseeing editorial operations at one newspaper — the Appalachian News-Express — which covered Pike County and some surrounding areas almost exclusively.
Over the course of the next six years, we started two new newspapers and took over operations of three. When the building at the corner of Caroline Avenue and 2nd Street first became the home of the Appalachian News-Express it was the headquarters of one newspaper, covering one community. It is now the home base for a news operation serving five counties in two states.
Through all this change, Appalachian Newspapers has not just been a news organization, but has brought diverse groupings of people together to share in the mission of giving credible, accurate and timely information to the people of the communities it serves.
Today, even as the names and faces of that group has changed dramatically over the years, it remains a reality.
So, as we move into a new building and adjust to big changes, we will remain anchored to the foundation that was laid long before me and will remain long after. That is that, regardless of everything else, we’re focused on serving you. That will not change.