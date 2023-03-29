It was reported that a scheduled drag show in Prestonsburg was canceled because of threats of violence. We checked with the Prestonsburg police and they said they received no credible threats of violence.
From a cautionary perspective, the organizers decided to stop the event. Other media outlets, because of their insatiable appetite for being first and not right just reported one side and clearly forget to check to see if the threats were real, which caused a bigger frenzy than necessary.
In the near future, you will see many opinions and articles written about this issue. It’s clearly a hot button and since Kentucky passed SB150 more controversy will ensue.
SB 150 in part does not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match a student’s gender on their birth certificate. It also prevents health care providers from giving gender-altering surgeries and prevents transgender youth’s from having access to puberty blockers.
Let me start out by saying that I don’t care about the gender to which people identify. I don’t care to which religion people prescribe, I don’t care what beer people like, the car they drive nor the kind of pet people choose to own. We all deserve the right to be happy and live our lives free from persecution.
I may not agree with someone’s beliefs, but I will never try to change his or her minds. Conversely, while I will listen to another perspective, if I choose to disagree, please don’t try to shove your agenda down my throat.
Not that you asked, but here is my opinion. Kids are not adults. We, as a society, consider people adults at the age of 18. I don’t know how that random age was determined, but at the age of 18 you are legally an adult. I know some 18-year-olds and, frankly, they have a few more years before they mature.
I think if adult wants to be labeled in a particular way, than so be it. I don’t think children are capable of making that decision. I do believe that, instead of making laws that some may consider controversial or insensitive, we should offer any counseling opportunities.
Kids are growing up in some of the most confusing times. There are wars, deep political divide, massive use of illicit drugs, lack of hope, bullying and in a lot of cases kids are being raised in ether single parent homes of by grandparents more now than ever.
Our society has never been astute enough to recognize the effectiveness of providing proper coping skills for adults, let alone children. There are not enough counseling services available as resources to people who are in challenging situations or are tested with concerns.
SB150 is confusing. It will not allow teachers to use any other term than boy or girl to address students but says that transgender youths can’t get help. The bill, in my opinion, admits that transgender youth is an issue but will not allow that to be recognized.
I can’t speak for colleges and universities, but I would suspect that if a student who is an adult chooses to be identified with a particular pronoun, the right and courteous thing to do is to respect the wishes of the adult student.
Having the right to do your own thing is what is great about this country. People should not impose their will onto others who disagree. And those who disagree need to not in any way use the threat of violence toward anyone because they disagree.
