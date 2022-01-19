It’s not surprising that everyone is passing the buck on increases recently instituted to vehicle registration rates and the assessed value of used vehicles.
When an idea results in such a deeply flawed and unjust policy, people will typically fall over each other running away from responsibility of instituting it. The way Kentucky’s laws on taxation are set up, the rates are typically set by boards or agencies that are either elected or appointed, leaving a certain level of accountability in most cases.
However, the implementation is often left up to bureaucratic processes. The best we can ascertain at this time, that’s what’s happened here in Kentucky where, according to a letter county clerks recently received from Cathy Thompson, the director of the division of state valuation in the Office of Property Valuation, increased values of used vehicles resulted in reassessment.
The letter listed new vehicle production and inventory constraints, elevated new vehicle transaction prices, ongoing limited supply of used vehicles, increased dealer interest in used-vehicle operations among some of the factors contributing to the increase.
The impact — for some anyway — will be a hike in their registration fee of as much as 40 percent, dependent upon the assessment of their vehicle.
Since this has become public, really only because people started renewing their registrations in January and started getting hit with the hike, numerous parties have passed the buck on who’s responsible. Legislation has been filed in an attempt to put the genie back in the bottle, but the damage has been done.
For many people, especially those who own their own businesses, the last two years have been difficult, as we’ve navigated the “new normal” of a constantly rising and falling economy and the restrictions and changes forced upon our lives by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the federal and state government have found ways to help support individuals and families, those means are temporary and really are a Band-Aid on the bigger problems we face. Getting hit with yet another rising bill, this one instituted by a bureaucratic process over which the people have no real control, is insult to injury.
We ask that and trust that all our legislators will be on board with any measure intended to roll back this unjust and unwarranted increase on the already-strapped budgets of the people of this commonwealth. And perhaps this would also be a good time to re-examine the annual vehicle registration process altogether. Is it worth the costs it imposes or are there other ways to obtain that funding instead of taxation? These are questions worth asking and we hope that is part of the decision-making process on this matter.
Further, we hope that government officials take a look at this matter and consider how much power we give parts of our government that are shielded from direct accountability to the voters and how we can ensure the people have a voice in such weighty matters.