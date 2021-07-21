With all the money flowing in from federal sources over the past 18 months, local organizations and agencies have sometimes found themselves with a greater availability of funds than ways to use them.
An example was the early COVID aid packages for government agencies that were initially so restrictive that the agencies could not find uses. There was only so much cleaning supplies, PPE and overtime that could be covered with the funding.
Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams is credited locally with figuring out and informing other counties and municipalities that they could use the funding for small business grants, which helped, especially in the days of mandated closures and restrictions.
Even with that, however, some agencies and organizations found that there was more money flowing in than they could use for the direct costs incurred due to COVID.
As a result, creativity became the rule of the day.
Last week, we saw a continuation of that creativity with the Floyd County Schools District with a program that we hope isn’t just a one-time thing connected with COVID funding.
Last week, the Floyd County Schools Board of Education approved using a total of $225,000 in ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) to purchase necessary school supplies for all students from PK through 12th grade for the 2021-2022 school year.
In addition to the general school supplies, according to documents, the district will also assist teachers in content areas that require unique materials for students.
Interim Superintendent Anna Shepherd said in the statement that the district’s intent is to “reduce one barrier” for students before they even enter the school building.
“The school district will use the ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) to purchase consumable items that each teacher requests from his/her supply list,” Shepherd said. “Our board of education wants to help remove any socioeconomic barriers and assist with the challenging pandemic year we all experienced.”
School supplies are a constant worry for some families each year as they prepare their child for a return to school. And, between all the other associated costs, they can really put a crunch on families, particularly those on fixed incomes.
For the district to make this decision is a welcome one, particularly considering the challenges that many families are currently facing from a financial perspective.
We know this may be a one-time thing, but we encourage other districts around to take a look at the possibility of similar programs and also that they and Floyd look at ways to ease that pressure in the future.
For now, we’re thankful for the leadership of the schools district to take this on and look forward to, at least for one year, families having one less thing to worry about.