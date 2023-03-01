We recently learned that 98-year-old former President Jimmy Carter was returning to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, where he will be entering Hospice care to see him through to the pending end of this life.
Carter’s life, when you look at it in retrospect, is fairly amazing. A Navy veteran from the deep south, Carter’s life didn’t seem to be on a trajectory for the presidency when he returned to Plains after the death of his father — a Georgia state representative — to run the family farm and businesses.
From there, he entered politics, where he fought for desegregation at a time when such a stance was not only unacceptable, but downright dangerous, especially in the deep south.
Carter’s political star rose until 1976, when he was elected president. Perhaps we should have known something about this man’s heart when he and his wife Rosalynn walked down Pennsylvania after his inauguration instead of riding in a limousine as his predecessors had done.
There was a lot of bad during Carter’s presidency and a lot of good as well. However, I believe that one of Carter’s greatest contributions was modeling what the life of a Christian in the public life should look like — a life of service, sacrifice and love.
Carter has worn his faith on his sleeve.
One example was, in 1976 when he admitted to an interviewer from “Playboy” magazine that he had “looked on a lot of women with lust,” and in directly pointing to the words of Jesus, also admitted he had “committed adultery in my heart many times.”
The secular world, with its idea that Christians are supposed to be perfect, marveled at this statement by one of the most powerful men in the world. Was President Carter saying he was a sex fiend? Was he encouraging others to do the same? What is going on?
What Christians, however, heard was the echo of the tax collector in Jesus’ parable, who, acknowledging his weakness, prayed: “God have mercy on me, a sinner.”
While in the White House, Carter did has he had done for much of his life — continued to teach Sunday School, something which continued until recent years, attempting to pass onto others this faith in which he so clearly believes.
After he left office, Carter did not disappear, instead continuing his public service in various roles, including using his foreign policy experience to help foster dialogue and push for peace between oppositional nations. Closer to home, he lent his time and energy to numerous charities.
Habitat for Humanity was one of these. In fact, Carter and others gathered in Pikeville in the late 1990s to build houses here. I believe his enthusiasm for this and other charities was contagious because he believed in them. I read just recently that Carter’s Secret Service agents often lent a hand on Habitat projects, but he didn’t tell them to. I would assume that they were simply inspired by this man’s love for others, a love deeply rooted in the knowledge that he was loved and forgiven by God.
It would take far too long to list all his accomplishments, despite the general idea being that his presidency was not successful.
I think it’s incredibly providential that the news of Jimmy Carter entering Hospice has occurred as the western Christian world enters into the season of Lent, a time to reflect on Jesus’ death on the cross and our own inevitable deaths. It’s also a reflection on what matters.
This man who so well showed us how a Christian should live publicly now has an opportunity to show us how that Christian life can end — presumably in his hometown, surrounded by his wife of nearly 77 years and family, more likely than most of us to able to rest easy in the knowledge that he did what he could to spread Christ’s love on a weary world and lift some of those souls up.
I don’t pretend to have any knowledge of whether someone is accepted by God, because I don’t know people’s hearts. Regardless of that, I can’t help but believe as I pray for he and his family that he’s going to ultimately be one of those who crosses the most important threshold in our lives to hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant … enter into the joy of your master.”