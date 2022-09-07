In the wake of the second 1,000-year flood that hit us in July, what happens next?
If you remember in 2010 when the flooding in parts of Pike were the worst ever seen. A few weeks ago it was the worst ever seen since 2010. Now, we are inundated with trying to figure out what the heck happened and how we can mitigate future damages.
To be gender correct, Mother Nature is a fickle beast and she can’t be controlled. I say gender correct because the governor in New York signed a bill into law banning terms like salesman and councilman. They are now referred to councilperson and sales person. She (I guess) also banned he and her to now be referred to as they.
So I guess Mother Nature is still correct or is it Parent Nature? What a woke mess.
Sorry, I got sidetracked. As far as the weather, you can blame global warming, you can blame coal mining, you can blame cow farts. Hell, you can even blame Obama. But the reality is over the last several decades we have been — and are still — ill prepared for natural disasters.
There are reports that, according to science, global warming is or is not a factor in the extreme weather swings we have experienced. I guess it’s to the point that you can believe what you want to believe. And since politics is now predicting weather, we can’t really be sure.
While the immediate needs are to rebuild and get permanent housing, the question is what is the long-term affect of rebuilding? And do people want to rebuild or just move away?
People who witnessed the flood firsthand may not want to ever go back to that area. Some who call the ravaged areas home may have no other choice than to rebuild. If rebuilding is the answer for many people, how can they be assured that if and when we have another flood they won’t be washed away?
FEMA is on site but navigating the logistics is an uphill battle. And in some cases, what money is available is a fraction of the cost to rebuild. If you had any interactions with FEMA, you would think that this is their first disaster. “Brownie you’re doing a heck of a job,” said George Bush after Katrina. We need Brownie here.
If it’s the government’s job is to help people in need, then the government should do that and have a plan and act swiftly and with a vengeance. Tent cities are being set up because of the red tape and hopelessness is abundant. Temporary housing and good qualified contractors should be available to the affected people.
Proper building codes and zoning regulations need to be established for contractors to ensure that when homes are rebuilt they are built better than they were.
Property owners pay taxes. In return, property owners should get trash pickup, fire and ambulance as well as police coverage. And when roads and bridges need to be repaired, then the local government should be able to fix those public roadways.
Taxpayers should expect to have the creeks, rivers and streams cleaned out on a regular basis. Over many years, sediment fills the floods of waterways and prevents the appropriate flow. In the case of July, not much could have prevented that flood as copious amounts of water fell in a short time.
In some case,s local government bodies are handcuffed from dipping creeks due to federal regulations. It appears that dipping creeks may disrupt the ecosystem of fish and frogs. Therefore, counties are reluctant to do that because the Army Corps of Engineers and environmentalists will have a conniption.
I think it’s time to reprioritize efforts and institute zoning regulations and building codes and worry less about fish and frogs and more about about human. The federal government has a lot of work to do and our lawmakers need to worry about America first.
