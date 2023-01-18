If you ever thought that lawmakers waste their time on useless laws jut to get their names associated with a bill, you are correct.
Our lawmakers, newly elected, reelected and those who were not up for another term are in Frankfor now, hashing out bills they hope will become laws. On a quick check to the state’s website there are well over 100 proposed bills that plan to alter existing laws or create new laws altogether.
Some of the measures have countless pages associated with their proposal. There is language in the bills that can be interpreted in various ways. And if you really polled our lawmakers to find out who read every proposed bill cover-to-cover, you just have lower chances of finding one than UK has to win a championship this season. The bottom line is that the political game is well underway.
Some are just a bona fide waste of time. For instance, HB113 could allow electrical inspectors to work outside their jurisdiction as electrical inspectors. Why do we need a law allowing people to do a job for which they are certified? If you are a certified electrical inspector, should your certification not be applicable statewide? I understand that different towns may have some requirements, but as far as an electrical inspection, there are fundamental rules that every electrician should follow and inspectors should know those rules to be certified. So HB 113 is just a waste of time.
I’m sure some lawmaker’s relative wants that changed so they can work elsewhere. Or perhaps the electrical inspectors union is cracking the whip on lawmakers who owe them a favor. Who knows? But it’s a waste of time.
HB 119 calls for home-schooled children to have the ability to participate in interscholastic extracurricular activities in a public school system. Is this too, a waste of time? Who knows? The big question is why don’t homed-schooled kids already have the opportunity to participate?
I saw a few proposed bills that have the potential to create issues.
HB 118 will lower the required age to carry concealed deadly weapons from 21 to 18. I don’t think this is a smart thing to do unless teenagers are required to obtain a specific license and proper training. They should also go through evaluations yearly.
Teenagers are not in their right minds and giving them this responsibility without proper training is absurd. They need a license to drive; they should have one to carry another deadly weapon as well.
And if that happens:
HB 138 relates to carrying deadly weapons. Part of the measure amends KRS 527.070, which will add people who obtain a valid license to carry a concealed deadly weapon to the list of persons permitted to possess weapons in schools.
So if I’m to make a logical deduction, if both HB118 and HB 138 are passed, could that mean that an 18-year-old high school junior or senior who obtained a concealed carry permit be able to bring that weapon into their classroom? Or are they just referring to home- schooled teenagers?
Someone is not paying attention, but naturally some lawmaker will get a moment’s glory when these bills, if they do, pass.
Keep reading, I’m sure I’ll find other inequities in our dysfunctional government process. When lawmakers and governments are allowed to police themselves, corruption and dysfunction are ubiquitous.
