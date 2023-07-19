There was a tragic and brutal murder in Floyd County on June 18. No arrests have been made and, while an investigation is underway, the community is divided, especially politically.
To the best I can, I will attempt to clarify what happened and dispel any rumors that are surfacing. Please keep in mind that we only have information on the record that we can report. Regardless of what happened or is happening, a killer or killers are still on the loose in Floyd County and until some authority can say that that there has been an arrest, which should come soon, those responsible are freely walking among us.
Here’s what we know:
• Amber Spradlin was brutally murdered at the home of Dr. Michael McKinney at Arkansas Creek in Floyd County. Spradlin was stabbed and the attack was particularly brutal.
• A 911 call was made in the early hours of June 18 to the Floyd County 911 dispatch center but no responders to the scene.
• Another call to 911 was subsequently made several hours later advising that a woman, apparently Amber Spradlin, was dead in the McKinney home.
• Several other calls were made to prominent figures at that same time.
• Authorities were then dispatched to the residence of Dr. McKinney where a crime had taken place.
• Dr. McKinney was at the home along with his son, a person named Roy Kidd and several others at that time.
• Dr. McKinney left town for a few days
• The police chief of the Prestonsburg City Police abruptly resigned his post.
• KSP and the lab are testing DNA.
• KSP is required to and has been following up on every lead regarding this case.
• Video footage from some cameras have details, none released to the public yet.
• Infighting over the ownership of the 911 dispatch has diverted the attention away from the fact that a woman was brutally murdered and no arrests have been made.
• Floyd County hired outside legal counsel to defend them in the event they are sued over this incident.
That’s the basis of this murder story. On the surface, it seems clear what happened and who all was involved. But because people are jumping to conclusions and spreading rumors and this is such a high-profile case, KSP are being extremely through in their investigation and will not release any information until they have all the proper facts to ensure that a proper arrest will be made.
The 911 dispatch was moved to Prestonsburg and, according to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams:
“We made the decision to move the 911 dispatch from Pikeville to Prestonsburg based on facts, not rumors or political pandering.
The complaints that I was getting on the 911 response times prior to locating in Floyd County could not be adequately addressed because we did not have access to the information needed. We had a hodge-podge of dispatch service. The city of Martin hade their own dispatch, Prestonsburg had their own dispatch, KSP had their own dispatch, Emergent Care had their own dispatch, Floyd County Sheriff Department had their own dispatch and Lifeguard had their own dispatch. Trying to find out the underlying reason for delayed responses was nearly impossible. With the dispatch being in Prestonsburg this affords us the opportunity to have a central data collection point that all relevant information is available so we can address these deficiencies.
The communication breakdown during major events. The shooting in Allen and the floods in 2022 exposed major communication deficiencies in the times of crisis. The Floyd County first responders did not have adequate communications to deal with these events. This created an issue because we could not adequately deploy the counties resources as needed. With the center being in Prestonsburg, I can walk into the center at anytime and be a a part of the decision making process on any event.
The pricing increase at Pikeville did not address the response deficiencies in anyway. We would pay double the price and the problems would still exist.
The first responders recommended moving the system back to Floyd County.
The preliminary data that we have seen since the dispatching moved to Prestonsburg on February 1, 2023 is that we do not have a dispatch issue, we have a response issue.”
What we don’t know:
• We don’t know who killed Amber.
• We don’t know exactly what was said during the first call, that someone determined it was not a life-threatening emergency.
• We don’t know if other agencies were consulted after the first call.
• We don’t know if drugs were part of this crime.
• We don’t know a motive for the killing.
• We don’t know why the chief abruptly resigned.
• We don’t know whose DNA was found at the crime scene.
• We don’t know why the fiscal court chose to seek outside counsel when County Attorney Keith Bartley should be defending the county.
• We don’t know why people left the crime scene especially after it was determined to be a crime scene.
• We don’t know all the people inside the house.
• We don’t know how long Amber was dead before the authorities were called and arrived.
• We don’t know many details of the crime scene as to whether any cleanup was attempted prior to the arrival of first responders.
• We don’t know what was on any of the cell phones or the cameras, oreven if such data existed. If it did, we don’t know if that data was wiped clean.
• We don’t know if any advice was given prior to the hiring of a lawyer.
This is a tragic event. Politics are taking the front seat. Political connections seem to be playing a part in this event and when the through investigation is complete and made public, I and the rest of the community hope all parties directly and indirectly involved are punished to the fullest extent of the law.
I hope that this investigation is concluded soon and that transparency of the tragic event is abundant. I also hope that all elected officials will start working together to make Floyd County safer and a better place to live work and enjoy life.
While it’s too late for Amber, her legacy should be one of hope and the end of political posturing for the good of the people.