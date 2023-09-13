The Justell Bridge was unexpectedly closed down for safety reasons leaving the residents across the bridge in a lurch and in need of answers.
Just before the Labor Day holiday, an inspection of that bridge was performed and the bridge was deemed unsafe and in immediate need of repairs. So the state transportation department closed down the bridge with little notice and without any backup plan.
The way the closure happened reminded me of how Obama dismantled the coal industry; with no backup plan for the people who lost their jobs or to replace that source of energy — just shut it down.
It appears as if someone at the state level was not doing their job. If the bridge was in such disrepair that it had to be closed down immediately because of a recent inspection, what happened during the last inspection? More importantly, when was the last inspection?
It would be concluded that if that bridge and all bridges were inspected regularly, deficiencies would have been found and addressed before they got dire. However, dire is how they got.. And, it wasn’t until the day after Labor Day when information was sent out. It appears as if the state either forgot about or just doesn’t care about those people in Floyd County.
Before the keyboard creeps and elected officials who hate each other make this political, like everything else in the county, please be aware that the bridge is state-maintained and the state transportation cabinet is responsible for the maintenance and inspection of that bridge. So we can’t blame local officials but I’m sure they will cannibalize themselves while the keyboard creeps do the same.
It appears as if a temporary solution was made and the repairs will be addressed to ensure the safety of that bridge for the residents of that community, which is one way in and one way out. If you have never been across that bridge, it's the only way into that area and it’s a one-lane bridge further compounding the issue.
We have reached out to the local authorities and they were unaware of the shut down. Shame on the state and the leaders who think they can do what they want whenever they want without alerting the local officials and devising a plan for the safety of the residents.
What happened if an emergency was across the bridge and the responders were unable to get across?
I can bet the bridges in northern central and western Kentucky are also inspected on a regular basis. But I bet that, if one was deemed impassable there, heads would roll and a backup plan would be implemented before any bridge was shut down.
The state, from the governor on down, needs to be accountable for this mess and they need to ensure this nonsense never happens again.
