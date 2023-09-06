Regardless of who we elect as governor, I predict Kentucky’s upcoming legislative session, beginning in January, will feature a pitched battle over a topic that has already been a central one in Kentucky politics for years — education.
And it make sense that this topic would foster such a contentious debate, considering it’s one of the most important cornerstones of our society and culture.
How we invest in our children and guide them toward the future will determine how that future looks. If we fail or falter, we, our children and subsequent generations will all feel the effects. Just look at how we dealt with schools during the COVID pandemic. I still don’t know for sure if we did the right thing in that respect, but regardless, the educational trajectory of an entire generation was slowed by the actions we took.
All that being said, it’s hardly surprising that one of the first big policy announcements out of the camp of both Gov. Andy Beshear and his challenger Daniel Cameron last month was their ideas on education.
Both candidates are proposing ways to bump teachers’ pay, with Cameron’s focused on raising starting pay and Beshear proposing an 11 percent across-the-board pay raise for all school personnel.
Cameron’s plan would probably stand more of a chance, especially considering the likelihood that Beshear’s plan would face a massive uphill climb through the Republican supermajority.
But let’s face it, despite the good and bad points of both of these plans — something which will be strongly debated over the coming couple of months — neither Beshear nor Cameron can “fix” education.
I believe we won’t get to that point until we answer fundamental questions about what we actually want education to be and accomplish.
I’ve seen something occur since I was in school myself that, to me, points to the essential question at the root of our problems — an increasing importance placed on being able to measure educational success or failure based on data.
Don’t get me wrong, we have to be able to assess the effects of what we’re doing in education so we can identify what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong.
But, from my time to the present, I believe, the emphasis has been placed solely on test scores and similar data to determine whether we’re going in the right direction. And, with that as our goal, I believe, we’ve begun to see education as less a way to impart wisdom and prepare children for their future and more a process by which we jam as much information into our children’s heads as possible so they have the answers to standardized tests.
I can easily some of the teachers who made the most impact on me in a positive way, teachers like Tammy Hall, Dan Houston, Ernie Johnson, Lisa Wheeler, Thaniel Thacker, teachers who challenged me and, I believe, identified something in me I couldn’t see for myself. There’s more, and I don’t want to miss anyone, but, let’s face it, I’m getting older and those memories are more difficult to access than they were in the past.
What I don’t remember about these teachers is them trying to hammer facts into my head for the sake of me scoring well on a test. What I do remember about them is that they helped guide me in how to use my brain and pushed me to do so. They didn’t just pour facts in, but inspiration.
And there’s some really good teachers out there still today, doing the same thing. They deserve our support.
That being said, however, I also believe we have to expand our ideas about education. I understand some of the opposition to initiatives like school vouchers and charter schools. But to exclude them as possible answers to our educational woes is short-sighted.
Also, the push in recent decades to get students all tracked for four-year liberal arts degrees is another direction that needs to change, especially when we are in such dire need of people to do jobs that don’t require them and they can be, often, more lucrative than the jobs to which the four-year degree leads.
“Fixing” education is going to take more than pay raises and throwing funding at our schools. Instead, I believe, it’s going to take a much more foundational change in the direction our educational systems. Unfortunately, I’m afraid the aim of the “plans” being introduced right now is more to pander or to simply get attention in our hectic news cycle.
I certainly hope there’s more. Our future depends on it.