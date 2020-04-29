The Prestonsburg City Council started its annual budgeting process this month, holding the first reading of a draft budget that reflects an approximate $330,000 decrease in revenues.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said that expected revenue decrease is “very, very optimistic.”
He said the city expects decreases in sales tax, alcohol taxes, property taxes, insurance taxes, occupational taxes and other areas. He said the decline in revenues will depend on how long closures remain because of COVID-19.
“We’ll be affected by all the taxes except for the transient tax or the restaurant tax,” he said. “Those won’t affect us; they’ll affect tourism ... And $300,000 is a very, very optimistic number right now. It’s according to how much longer we stay closed.”
The draft budget, which could be changed prior to its second reading and adoption, reports that collectively in all areas — the city government, tourism, parks, the Mountain Arts Center, Stonecrest and the senior citizens center — Prestonsburg will receive and spend about $8.3 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The current fiscal year budget, approved last year, totals more than $8.6 million.
Revenues for the city government are set to increase in the draft budget by about $194,000, to around $5.6 million, but all other areas reflect sharp decreases over the current fiscal year.
The draft budget allots:
• Approximately $551,000 to Prestonsburg Tourism — $319,000 less than the current fiscal year.
• Approximately $470,000 to Archer Park — about $79,500 less than the current fiscal year.
• Approximately $848,000 to the Mountain Arts Center — about $60,000 less than the current fiscal year.
• $772,000 for Stonecrest — $58,000 less than the current fiscal year.
• $6,000 to the senior citizens center — half of the $12,000 budgeted this fiscal year.
Stapleton said the revenue decrease will not impact the city’s efforts to open an ambulance service, a project for which Prestonsburg is seeking state approval. He said, however, the budget constraints prompted the city to announce that it will not open the swimming pool at Archer Park this summer and to suspend plans to open a swimming pool area at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, a project the city has been working toward for some time.
“There will be fewer things going on, and the things that do go on will be streamlined a lot more,” Stapleton said. “We have to make cuts at our — and I never say non-essential — our less essential programs first.”
He said department heads will host a virtual meeting to determine where cuts can be made.
Stapleton has been working closely with businesses and with Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams to finalize plans for the gradual reopening of businesses that have been closed because of COVID-19. Stapleton said the planning is underway to ensure businesses are ready when they are permitted to reopen.
“We’re trying to get information out to all the businesses, so that they’ll know what to expect so that when they do open them up, they’re ready to go,” Stapleton said. “For instance, they may need personal protective equipment. They may need more sanitizer. They may need to prepared to set up their business in a different fashion. So, there’s going to be changes, obviously. We don’t know what they are. So, we’re just going to have to wait and see and try to work with them on it.”
With written letters of support of Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz, Council Member Don Willis and other officials from several cities in the state, Stapleton sent a proposed plan for reopening to Gov. Andy Beshear this month, calling for 50 percent capacity limitations at businesses that are allowed to reopen, as well as restrictions on social distancing and sanitizing, among other things.
Stapleton explained that these reopenings are needed not just for economic reasons, but also because the closures are impacting businesses that help define the Prestonsburg community.
“Obviously, pretty illustratively, losing $300,000 right off the top, that’s a lot of money,” Stapleton said. “But we have — not just for economic reasons, but it’s for the well being of the City of Prestonsburg — we need to get opened back up. We have a lot of small locally-owned businesses that aren’t franchises and they have been the stability here in Prestonsburg, and the fact that we’re in small town America, and that’s what we are. It’s going to hurt our tourism. It’s going to hurt everything, so we want to get opened back up as soon as possible.”
He encourages residents to to follow guidelines issued when the businesses reopen and to support businesses by shopping locally.
“When we try to push to have things done to open up businesses and stuff, not just the owners, but we need the general public to support us,” he said.
