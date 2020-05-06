On April 30, Kentucky State Budget Director John T. Hicks reported that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause a general fund shortfall of between $318.7 million and $495.7 million and a road fund shortfall of between $116 million to $195 million.
In a press release, Gov. Andy Beshear reported those projections account for shortfalls of between 2.8 percent and 4.7 percent of the general fund and for between 7.5 percent and 12.5 percent of the road fund.
The projection was given in the state's quarterly economic and revenue report on the third quarter of this fiscal year.
"The revenue outlook has changed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hicks wrote in a letter to Beshear. "While General Fund revenue growth was 3.9 percent through the first three quarters of FY20 (Fiscal Year 2020), a large drop in revenues is projected in the fourth quarter. This would be the first annual General fund decline since FY2010."
The report says that general fund receipts are expected to be between 18.2 percent to 23.7 percent less than 2019 and road fund receipts are projected to be 36.8 percent to 55.2 percent less than 2019. Gas tax collections, which make up the road fund, are expected to decline between 33.6 percent and 52.1 percent in the final quarter of this fiscal year, which ends in June.
"The projected downturn in revenues is remarkable in the overall magnitude, but equally so in the swiftness in which it will impact the General Fund and Road Fund," the report states.
Tax receipts are expected to "soften" in April "before getting dramatically worse in May and June," the report says.
It explains that the two largest declines are expected in the sales and use account, which is projected to fall by 13.8 percent, and business taxes, which are expected to decrease by 43.3 percent. Individual income taxes are expected to decline by 18.6 percent by the next fiscal year, the report says.
Citing an estimated 25 percent of people unemployed in the state, the report indicates that there will be a "three quarter recession," starting in the third quarter of this year.
It also projects a decrease in "every major category of taxes" in the fourth quarter, including coal severance.
It shows that coal severance tax receipts have decreased by 27 percent since July 2019, and reports that collections are expected to decrease another 45.9 percent in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, ending at $62.7 million — which is $6.8 million higher than the budgeted $55.9 million.
But coal severance is expected to decrease even further — by between 12.7 percent and 15.5 percent in the first half of the new fiscal year, which begins in July.
"Coal severance receipts have fallen from an all-time high of $298.3 million in FY12 to a projected $62.7 million in FY20, an all-time low," the report states.
The state is also expecting a 28 percent decrease in several taxes that are categorized in the "other" category. They include insurance premium taxes, bank franchise taxes and telecommunications taxes — from which local governments also receive funds. In those categories, a projected 2020 shortfall is $9 million.
Talking about these projections on April 30, Beshear signaled the need for the federal government to help states that are financially struggling because of the pandemic.
“Remember, this type of assistance was done in the Great Recession, but what we are facing right now is a worldwide health pandemic that comes with another great recession. They did it then. They need to do it now," Beshear said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators approved a slim, one-year budget instead of the usual two-year budget, based on what officials called "pessimistic" revenue estimates. The budget, which totals more than $11.3 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year, was approved by votes of 80-10 in the House and 34-0 in the Senate on April 1, with local legislators voting in favor of it. The proposal to increase some areas of the budget were not approved.
The budget maintained funding for SEEK, school safety and the recommended allotment for state pensions, but it did not provide funds for raises for teachers or state employees, to hire more social workers, or increase SEEK, as proposed by Beshear. It also did not appropriate all coal severance funding back to coal-producing counties, as Beshear proposed.
On April 13, Beshear vetoed two lines in House Bill 352 that authorized the transfer $1 million in coal severance funds to the state's general fund.
He wrote in that veto, "I am vetoing this part because our coal producing counties should receive 100 percent of coal severance funds after allowing for the state's costs. This provision would divert $1 million that those counties need."
On April 15, legislators voted to override all Beshear's vetoes, including that one, earmarking that $1 million in coal severance to the general fund. All Republican legislators representing local Eastern Kentucky counties — Sen. Phillip Wheeler, Sen. Brandon Smith, Rep. Chris Fugate, Rep. John Blanton and Rep. Bobby McCool — voted to override the veto, removing the $1 million from the coal severance pool, while all Democratic legislators representing Eastern Kentucky counties — Sen. Johnny Ray Turner, Rep. Chris Harris, Rep. Angie Hatton and Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty — voted not to override it, so that $1 million would not be removed.
"I was hopeful that we might grant the governor a bit more executive flexibility in this time of national emergency, but the Senate decided to override all provisions that would have given him such options. I am especially disappointed we did not review these line-items individually, rather than voting on them in one fell swoop 'in the interest of time,'" Turner said in a column after the vetoes were overridden.
Turner said, however, that the final budget bills still provide funding for the completion of Ky. 680 in 2022, construction on Ky. 979 in Grethel in 2021, numerous bridge projects that impact local counties and, among other things, completion of the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County.
"The governor, he did what he was going to do for Floyd County and Eastern Kentucky," Turner said.
The one-year budget includes a general fund reduction plan that is enacted "in the event of an actual or projected revenue shortfall" in general fund receipts.
"Each branch head shall prepare a specific plan to address the proportionate share of the General Fund revenue shortfall applicable to the respective branch," the bill states. "No budget revision action shall be taken by a branch head in excess of the actual or projected revenue shortfall."
It goes on to state a list of changes that will take place "in the event of a revenue shortfall of five percent or less."
The changes include reducing general fund appropriations, but it also notes that the Local Government Economic Assistance and the Local Government Economic Development Funds, which are each funded by coal and/or mineral severance taxes, may not be reduced.
The budget reduction plan also notes that there will be no reductions to budgets for the Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture or the Auditor of Public Accounts, commonwealth's attorneys or county attorneys. It gives constitutional officers or the prosecutor's advisory council the discretion in those reductions.
