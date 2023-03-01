Floyd Central jumped out to a hot start Monday night against Martin County in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The Lady Jaguars went cold in the second quarter, though and never could find a way to take the lead away from Martin County as Floyd Central fell 75-69.

With the loss, Floyd Central ends its season with a 19-11 record.

With the win, Martin County (26-5) advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals. The Lady Cardinals will take on Pikeville (27-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

A big part of the loss was because the Lady Jaguars couldn’t find a way to slow down Martin County’s Laken Williams. Williams finished the night with a game-high 32 points to lead the way for the Lady Cardinals.

Williams opened the game with a three for Martin County.

Floyd Central fired back as Kennedy Harvel scored with 6:12 left in the first to cut the lead to 3-2. Riley Compton followed with a three to put the Lady Jaguars up 5-3.

Williams knocked things up at 5-5 as she scored with 5:13 left in the first.

Harvel answered with a pair of free throws and a three to put Floyd Central back in front 10-5.

Floyd Central controlled the lead for the rest of the quarter.

Jada Johnson scored for the Lady Jaguars to push the lead to 18-11 with just 41 seconds left in the first. Katie Marcum answered for Martin County as she scored on an offensive rebound putback with just 22 seconds left. Jada Johnson scored again to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Lady Jaguars a 20-13 lead after the first quarter of play.

The second quarter didn’t go as smoothly for Floyd Central.

Williams opened the quarter with a basket. She followed it with a three with 7:07 left to cut Floyd Central’s lead to 20-18. Williams followed by splitting a pair of free throws to cut the lead to just one. Williams came up with a steal and layup to give the Lady Cardinals a 21-20 lead. Alyssa Allen followed with a basket and Williams closed out a 12-0 run with another basket at the 4:53 mark.

Kaylee Hall ended Martin County’s run with a basket at the 3:43 mark.

Martin County outscored Floyd Central 22-6 to hold a 35-26 halftime lead.

Besides Williams’ 32, Allen added 16 points for Martin County. Katie Marcum also reached double figure scoring with 12. Brooke Marcum added seven. Kennedi Mollett scored five and Sophie Harless added three.

Harvel led the way for Floyd Central with a team-high 25 points. Madilyn Meade followed with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Compton added 12 points. Jada Johnson scored six and Chelsea Johnson added five. Allie Adkins and Hall each scored two points.

The Lady Jaguars finished the game 25 for 68 shooting (43.1 percent), including knocking down nine of 26 three-point tries (34.5 percent) and finishing 10 for 12 at the free-throw line (83.3 percent).

Compton opened the third with a basket and she was fouled; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 35-29.

Mollett answered for Martin County by knocking down a three and pushing the lead to 38-29. Williams pushed the lead to double digits (41-29) after knocking down a three with 6:25 left.

Floyd Central kept hanging around, though. Harvel knocked down a three with 2:27 left to cut Martin County’s lead to 47-40.

Martin County held a 51-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Meade opened the fourth with a basket to cut Martin County’s lead to 51-44.

The Lady Jaguars cut the lead to 58-54 with 4:13 left after Meade knocked down a pair of free throws.

Floyd Central never could get any closer as Martin County had an answer for each run down the stretch.