Area high school baseball and softball seniors are eligible to participate in 15th Region games that will be held at StoneCrest on June 27.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton announced the 15th Region games during a press conference on Tuesday, June 9.

Any senior from a 15th Region baseball or softball program is eligible to participate in the upcoming games.

“If you’re a senior baseball or softball player, and you’re on the roster for a high school in the 15th Region, we’re having games for you,” Stapleton said. “If we have to play two games for each sport we will,” Stapleton said.

Senior baseball and softball players from Belfry, Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Floyd Central, Jenkins, Johnson Central, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Martin County, Paintsville, Phelps, Pike Central, Pikeville, Prestonsburg and Shelby Valley are eligible to participate in the 15th Region games.

Several 15th Region baseball and softball players are headed to the next level. However, some 15th Region seniors are still looking for an opportunity to compete in college. The games will be open to college recruiters whom are permitted to attend.

Players should arrive in their school uniform. Teams will be divided. There will be enough pitchers for all teams.

High school student-athletes from throughout the state missed opportunities to compete in spring sports following the coronavirus outbreak in March.

The opening game of the upcoming 15th Region baseball/softball event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the 15th Region event, contact Prestonsburg City Hall at 606-886-2335.