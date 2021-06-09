LICK CREEK — Johnson Central, Shelby Valley, Lawrence County and Pikeville all punched their tickets to the 15th Region semifinals Saturday.
The four moved on with first round wins.
Johnson Central 11,
Floyd Central 1
(Six innings)
Johnson Central kicked off the first game of the 15th Region Tournament in style as the Lady Golden Eagles picked up an 11-1 win over Floyd Central in six innings Saturday.
Johnson Central’s bats were hot early on.
Mayson Delong drew a leadoff walk to start things. Kendal Hall followed with a single.
That set the stage for Randi Delong. She delivered with a two RBI double to give the Lady Golden Eagles an early 2-0 lead.
Johnson Central wasn’t finished in the first, though. Clara Blair followed with an RBI single of her own.
Johnson Central held a 3-0 lead after the first inning of play.
The score stayed the same until the bottom of the third. Hall hit a leadoff single. With two outs, Emily Adkins hit an RBI double to push the lead to 4-0.
Johnson Central added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Macy Conley reached on a bunt single. Mayson Delong followed by reaching on a bunt single as well. Randi Delong followed with a two RBI double as the lead grew to 6-0. Blair followed with an RBI double as well to push the lead to 7-0. Adkins added a single and another run scored on a bad throw to push the lead to 8-0.
Floyd Central got on the board in the top of the sixth inning.
Emma Dudleson drew a walk with one out. She advanced on a ground out. Ashley Bellamy reached on an error to score the only Floyd Central run of the game.
Johnson Central came out ready to finish the game off in the bottom of the sixth.
Mayson Delong doubled to start things off. Savannah Holbrook followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 9-1.
Jadrien Morrow followed with an RBI double of her own as the lead grew to 10-1. After Kaylee Blair singled, Josie Dials hit a walk-off RBI single to help the Lady Golden Eagles advance to the 15th Region semifinals against Shelby Valley.
Adkins picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Golden Eagles. Adkins pitched an ace of a game as she gave up one run (unearned) on one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Shelby Valley 12,
Belfry 1
(Five innings)
Shelby Valley put together a complete game, while Belfry struggled offensively in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at East Ridge.
The Lady Wildcats came out the gate racing.
Olivia Bowling started things off with a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning. Katelyn Thompson followed by reaching on a bunt single to put two runners on. Maggie Hall drove in the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice; the runner was safe at third on the play.
With one swing of the bat, Kyra Looney hit a two RBI triple to give Shelby Valley a 3-0 lead. Olivia Thornsbury followed with a ground out RBI and Beth Werner added a sacrifice bunt RBI as the lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the first.
Belfry couldn’t muster any offense in the bottom of the first.
Shelby Valley came out swinging again in the top of the second inning.
Macy Salyers was hit-by-a-pitch to start off the inning for Shelby Valley. Bowling followed with a bunt single. Salyers scored on the play during a rundown to push the lead to 6-0. Thompson followed with a single. Hall reached on an error. Looney followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 7-0.
Riley Fleming followed with a two RBI double to push the lead to 9-0. Thornsbury capped off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to give Shelby Valley a 10-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second.
Belfry got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second.
Trista Marcum singled with two outs to get things started for the Lady Pirates. Kylee Phillips followed with an RBI triple to cut the lead to 10-1.
The Lady Wildcats added two runs in the top of the third. Salyers drew another leadoff walk. Bowling followed with a double and Thompson added an RBI on a sacrifice bunt to push the lead to 11-1. Looney added another RBI single to push the lead to 12-1.
On the day, Looney was three for four with a triple and four RBIs.
Shelby Valley pitcher Lily Napier threw a gem and kept the Lady Pirates at bay. She earned the win on the mound as she threw all five innings and gave up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Belfry’s Kylee Phillips tripled, while Linzee Phillips, Molly Fahm and Marcum each singled.
Belfry finished the season with an 18-15 record.
Lawrence County 4,
Pike Central 1
Pike Central jumped out and took an early lead against Lawrence County Saturday.
The Lady Hawks just couldn’t hold it as they fell 4-1 in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at East Ridge.
Pike Central jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first.
With one out, Emily Lawson drew a walk. With two outs, Dailey Damron hit a shot to deep center; she stood on second with an RBI double to give the Lady Hawks the early lead.
Pike Central held that lead until the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Lawrence County’s Ella Fitzpatrick hit a leadoff single to get things going. With one out, Allie Triplett singled as well. With two on and one out, Bree Jones hit an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Abby Nelson followed with an RBI single to give Lawrence County a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs added a couple more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as well. Gracie Preece hit an RBI single. The final run came on an error.
Pike Central pitcher Lilly Blackburn threw an excellent game. She gave up three earned runs on five hits, while striking out five batters.
The Lady Hawks only had five hits on the night. Damron’s RBI double led the way. Blackburn had a pair of singles, while Lawson and Hannah May added singles as well.
Lawrence County seventh-grade pitcher Taylor Bevins earned the win on the mound. She gave up one run on five hits, while striking out four and walking two.
Pike Central finished the season with a 15-23 record.
Pikeville 2,
Paintsville 0
In the final and maybe hottest game of the day, Pikeville got just enough offense, while Emily Ford and the Lady Panther defense took care of the rest.
The game was scoreless through the first two innings.
Pikeville got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Kelcie Adams singled to get things going. Ford followed with a double to put runners on second and third.
Ginna Jones followed by reaching on an error allowing two runs to score and giving Pikeville a 2-0 lead.
That was all it took for Ford.
Ford picked up the win by throwing seven innings shutout work. She struck out 10 batters and only gave up three hits and didn’t walk a batter.
Ford led the Lady Panthers at the plate going two for two with two doubles. Ford’s first double of the game came in the bottom of the first inning and was just a couple inches shy of being a home run as the ball hit the outfield fence.
Isabelle Rose also doubled for the Lady Panthers. Adams and Olivia Hall each single for Pikeville.
Paintsville’s threw Chloe Hannah threw a great game. She gave up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Paintsville’s Taylor Hannah had two hits and Abby Maynard had one hit.
Pikeville advanced to take on Lawrence County in the 15th Region semifinals Sunday.
Paintsville finished the season with a 16-20 record.