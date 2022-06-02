BELFRY — Emily Ford was focused on getting a run on the board for Pikeville Monday afternoon.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ford hit a shot in the left-center gap. Coach Jason Clark put up the hold sign as she rounded second base, but Ford was so focused on doing whatever it took to spark some life in the Pikeville offense, she kept going.

Ford slid into third for a triple.

That sparked a three run inning and helped Pikeville pick up a 3-2 win over Floyd Central in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.

With the win, Pikeville (22-12) advanced to take on Pike Central in the 15th Region semifinals Tuesday evening at Belfry.

Floyd Central finished the season with a 14-18 record.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Ford got things going with her triple. Kelcie Adams followed with a walk and she stole second to put both runners in scoring position. With one out, Ginna Jones was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Isabelle Rose hit a sacrifice fly RBI to score Ford from third and score the game’s first run. With two outs, Shana Ray hit a two RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Floyd Central didn’t go down without a fight though.

In the top of the sixth, Chanda Caudill singled with one out to get things going for Floyd Central. Chelsea Johnson followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Lady Jaguars trailed 3-0 going into the top of the seventh. Emma Duddleson hit a triple of her own to put a runner in scoring position with one out. Allyson Stumbo followed with an RBI single as the Lady Jaguars cut the lead to 3-2. Cadyn Roberson followed with a single to put runners on first and third with two outs, but Floyd Central couldn’t get any closer as Ford closed out the game with an out to help Pikeville advance.

Ford earned the win on the mound for Pikeville. She gave up two runs on five hits. She didn’t allow any walks and struck out seven. Ford was perfect through the first four innings.

Roberson suffered the loss for Floyd Central. She tossed six innings of work and gave up three runs on 10 hits and one walk, while striking out six.

Adams led the way for the Panthers going three for three with two doubles. Ray also went three for three with two RBIs. Ford tripled and scored a run. Cassidy Slater, Hannah Akers and Olivia Hall each singled for Pikeville.