PRESTONSBURG — The 3rd Annual King Kelly Coleman Golf Classic is set to be held at StoneCrest Golf Course at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

The four-man golf scramble is presented by the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame.

The entry fee for the golf scramble is $300 per team.

There will be two divisions for the golf scramble. The Senior Division will be for players aged 60 and over. The other division will be for players aged 59 and under.

If age groups are mixed, the team will compete in the 59 and under division.

The prizes for each division will be as follows: First - $1,000; Second - $500.

Two mulligans per team will be allowed. The mulligans will be available for $25 each.

Lunch will be provided during the scramble.

A $50 StoneCrest Golf Course gift certificate will be given to the longest drive on Hole Number 1 and closest to the pin on Hole Number 17.

StoneCrest Golf Course is an 18-hole golf course located in Prestonsburg and has hosted some of the state's top events.

The Mountain Sports Hall of Fame is located in the legendary Wayland High School Gym.

To register for the 3rd Annual King Kelly Coleman Golf Classic Presented by the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame, call Jack Pack (606-331-6608), Jim Stewart (606-226-3209) or the StoneCrest Golf Course Pro Shop (606-886-1006).