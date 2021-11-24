Reigning champion Betsy Layne remains the boys' basketball team to beat in the 58th District.

The Bobcats, under the direction of head coach Derrick Newsome, finished unbeaten versus 58th District opponents in the 2020/2021 boys' high school basketball season.

Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Lawrence County 65-42 in the 2020/2021 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament title game.

A look at the 58th District boys' basketball teams follows.

Betsy Layne (13-9): After capturing the 58th District championship, Betsy Layne reached the semifinals of the 2020/2021 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament. The Bobcats topped Pike County Central in the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament's opening round.

Following a loss to Johnson Central in the semifinals of the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2020/2021 season 13-9.

Reloaded, Betsy Layne returns nearly all of its players from the 2020-21 season.

Senior guard Jordan Frazier (21.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg) is expected to be back on the court soon for the Bobcats. Frazier suffered an injury late in the 2020/2021 season and has been sidelined since.

Junior guard Brady Robinson (19.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg), senior center Chase Mims (13.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg), sophomore guard Andrew Kidd (7.1 ppg) and senior guard Shawn Dee Howell (4.9 ppg) are also back for Betsy Layne, a team pushing to be a 15th Region title contender.

The Bobcats' 2021-22 schedule includes the Pikeville Invitational and the Montgomery County-hosted Gateway Holiday Classic. In addition, Betsy Layne will vie for a 15th Region All "A" Classic championship in January.

Derrick Newsome-coached Betsy Layne is scheduled to host 15th Region rival Shelby Valley for a season opener on Friday, Dec. 3.

Lawrence County (11-11): Following a loss to Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament, Lawrence County exited the 2020/2021 season 11-11.

After finishing at the .500 mark and returning most of its players, Lawrence County is expected to show improvement early in the upcoming season.

The duo of senior Cody Maynard (20.6 ppg) and senior guard/forward Trenton Adkins (18.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg) are poised to continue to lead Lawrence County.

Additional players back for Lawrence County include junior guards Kaden Gillispie (8.4 ppg) and Will Lafferty (6.8 ppg).

Lawrence County is slated to compete in the Boyd County Roundball Classic, Raceland-hosted Derby Classic, Carolina Invitational (Charleston, SC) and Kentucky 2A Championship during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Head coach Chandler Thompson guides the Bulldogs.

Lawrence County is slated to visit 16th Region member Morgan County for a season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.

Floyd Central (7-15): Following a loss to Betsy Layne in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2020/2021 season 7-15. However, Floyd Central is expected to show improvement early during the upcoming season.

Several experienced players are back on the court for Floyd Central.

Sophomore forward Ronnie Sammons (16.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg), sophomore guards Braden Moore (15.6 ppg) and Tanner Hall (10.8 ppg) as well as Brody Buck (9.5 ppg), another sophomore forward, each have returned for the Jaguars.

Along with the returning players, Floyd Central has added transfers Jake Rainey (Sr., C) and Conner Hopkins (Jr., G). Rainey transferred from Betsy Layne while Hopkins made the move from Prestonsburg.

The Jaguars are slated to compete in the Pineville-hosted Chain Rock Classic and Kentucky 2A Championship during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Head coach Alan Joe Moore guides the Jaguars. Floyd Central is scheduled to host 16th Region member Elliott County for a season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.

Prestonsburg (9-14): First-year head coach Casey Huff is poised to guide the Blackcats in the 2021-22 season. Huff replaced Brent Rose as Prestonsburg head coach. Rose stepped away from the Prestonsburg boys' basketball program at the conclusion of the 2020/2021 season.

Prestonsburg lost multiple experienced players to graduation and transfers, including its top four scorers. However, Huff has the Blackcats working hard in preparation for the upcoming boys' high school basketball season.

Junior guards Wes Salisbury (4.7 ppg), Jon Little (4.2 ppg) and Caleb Lawson (3.1 ppg) are three experienced players back for the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to compete in the Cherokee High School Christmas Tournament, Nicholas County Holiday Classic and 15th Region All "A" Classic during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Prestonsburg is slated to visit Lee County for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.