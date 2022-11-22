Betsy Layne outlasted newfound rival Lawrence County 67-64 in the 2021-22 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament title game and won't be looking to relinquish its top spot during the upcoming season.

But Betsy Layne is expected to face resistance from its 58th District foes.

A look at the 58th District boys' basketball teams follows.

Betsy Layne (23-8): The Bobcats have reloaded for the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.

Betsy Layne lost leading scorer Jordan Frazier (19.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and top rebounder Chase Mims (12.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg) to graduation, but returns a talented group.

Second-leading scorer Brady Robinson is back to lead the Bobcats. Robinson, a senior guard, averaged 16.7 points per game for Betsy Layne during the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season. Along with Robinson, junior center/forward/guard Andrew Kidd (11.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg) will provide leadership for the Bobcats.

Both sophomore guard Cameron Pente and freshman guard Carter Parsons are experienced players returning to Betsy Layne's backcourt.

The Bobcats added junior guard Tanner Hall (6.9 ppg) over the offseason. Hall transferred to Betsy Layne from rival Floyd Central.

Junior forward Landon Howell and sophomore forward Grayson Hall are additional varsity players for the Bobcats.

After falling to Pike County Central in the semifinals of the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2021-22 season 23-8.

Head coach Derrick Newsome guides the Bobcats.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Cordia for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Floyd Central (13-15): The Jaguars are expected to continue to show improvement early in the 2022-23 season.

Several experienced players are back for Alan Joe Moore-coached Floyd Central, including the top three scorers from the 2021-22 campaign. Junior forward Ronnie Samons (18.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg), junior guard Braden Moore (11.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and senior forward Eric Burke (9.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg) are poised to continue to lead the Jaguars.

Brody Buck (Jr., F, 4.8 ppg) and Dawson Moore (Jr., G, 3.7 ppg) are additional experienced players back for former 58th District frontrunner Floyd Central.

A talented freshman class has the capability of making an early impact for the Jaguars as well.

Following a loss to Betsy Layne in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central finished 2021-22 season 13-15.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Elliott County for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Lawrence County (24-8): The runner-up to Betsy Layne in the 2021-22 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Lawrence County will be looking to reload.

Lawrence County lost its top three scorers to graduation. Cody Maynard, Trenton Adkins and Anthony Johnson each averaged double figures in scoring as seniors for Lawrence County during the 2021-22 season, combining to net 54 points per game.

Will Lafferty (Sr., G, 7.3 ppg), Andrew Bloomfield (Jr., G, 6.7 ppg) and Kaden Gillispie (Sr., G, 6.3 ppg) are the top three players back for the Bulldogs.

In addition, Logan Ratliff (Jr., F) will take on a larger role for Lawrence County in the 2022-23 season.

Following a loss to eventual champion Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament, Lawrence County exited the 2021-22 season 24-8.

Coach Chandler Thompson guides the Bulldogs.

Lawrence County is scheduled to host Morgan County for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Prestonsburg (5-23): Chase Parsley is poised to guide Prestonsburg in his first season as Coach after replacing Casey Huff.

Over the offseason, Huff resigned from his post at Prestonsburg and became Knott Central's head coach.

After leading Prestonsburg in scoring during the 2021-22 season, senior guard Caleb Lawson is back for the Blackcats. However, Lawson is currently sidelined with an injury.

Additional key players that have returned for Prestonsburg include Jacob Slone (So., G, 7.9 ppg), Kaden Allen (So., G, 8.1 ppg), Grant Varney (Sr., G, 5.5 ppg), Wes Salisbury (Sr., G, 4.8 ppg), Connor Napier (So., F, 4.9 ppg) and Brian Halbert (Jr., G, 4.3 ppg).

Eighth grade guard Braxton Keathley is a talented newcomer for the Blackcats. Keathley, who made the move from nearby Pike County (Mullins), will make an immediate impact for Prestonsburg in the 2022-23 season.

Following a loss to Lawrence County in the quarterfinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Prestonsburg finished the 2021-22 season 5-23.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to host Lewis County for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.