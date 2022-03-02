Floyd Central falls to Lawrence County in overtime, finishes runner-up

EASTERN — Lawrence County outlasted host Floyd Central 67-62 in overtime to win the 58th District girls' basketball championship game on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Winning its third straight 58th District championship, Lawrence County outscored Floyd Central 9-4 in the extra period of the title game.

Lawrence County won despite being without second-leading scorer and rebounder Kaison Ward. A standout post player, Ward, a sophomore, suffered an injury in the district tournament semifinals one night earlier.

Registering a game-high double-double to lead Lawrence County to the district championship-clinching win, Kensley Feltner scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Feltner scored six of her team's nine points in overtime. At the conclusion of the championship game, Feltner was honored as the district's player of the year and the tournament's most valuable player.

Lawrence County shot 37.3 from the field in the district title game. The Bulldogs shot 25 percent (five of 20) from three-point range.

Lawrence County, which split a pair of district games with Floyd Central during the regular season, shot 60 percent (18-of-20) from the free throw line.

Familiar foes, Lawrence County and Floyd Central swapped leads during the district title matchup. Producing early on its home court, Floyd Central edged Lawrence County 17-16 in the first quarter. However, Lawrence County battled back to lead 29-25 at halftime.

Adding to its advantage in the first eight minutes after the intermission period, Lawrence County led 44-35 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Jada Johnson provided a game-tying shot at the end of the fourth quarter to allow Floyd Central to pull even and send the contest into overtime.

Feltner was the only Lawrence County player to reach double figures, but several Bulldogs contributed to the visiting team's victory.

Leandra Curnutte (nine points), Sophie Adkins (eight points), Abby Nelson (six points), Emmallee Holt (three points), Abby Maynard (three points) and Tyra Hammond (two points) accompanied Feltner in the Lawrence County scoring column.

Grace Martin scored 22 points to lead Floyd Central in the district championship game. Accompanying Martin in double figures, Johnson scored 15 points and Kamryn Shannon netted 11 points. Rounding out Floyd Central's scoring, Chelsea Johnson chipped in six points while Riley Compton and Kennedy Harvel added four points apiece.

Both Lawrence County and Floyd Central advanced to the 15th Region Girls' Basketball Tournament.

Bobcats outlast Lawrence County, claim district title

EASTERN — The Betsy Layne Bobcats are back-to-back 58th District Boys’ Basketball champions.

Reigning champion Betsy Layne outlasted Lawrence County 67-64 in the 58th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament championship game at Floyd Central High School on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Bobcats knocked off Lawrence County after dropping a pair of 58th District boys’ basketball games to the Bulldogs during the regular season.

Betsy Layne led 17-15 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Following a 22-16 scoring advantage in the second quarter, Betsy Layne led 39-31 at halftime.

Lawrence County managed to cut into Betsy Layne’s lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 15-11. But determined Betsy Layne, under the direction of Head Coach Derrick Newsome, held on for the win.

“We found a way to win and that’s what it’s all about this time of year,” said Newsome. “I’m proud of everybody. Anytime you get a district championship, it’s good.”

Betsy Layne (22-7) shot 53.1 percent (26 of 49) from the field in the district triumph. The Bobcats shot 28.6 percent (four-of-14) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 50 percent (11 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Andrew Kidd scored 23 points to lead the Bobcats. Accompanying Kidd in double figures for Betsy Layne, Jordan Frazier scored 17 points and Chase Mims netted 11 points.

Frazier paced Betsy Layne inside, pulling down eight rebounds. Kidd and Frazier shared Tournament MVP honors.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Bobcats, Brady Robinson added nine points.

Rounding out Betsy Layne’s individual scoring, Cameron Pente and Shawn Dee Howell chipped in five points and two points, respectively.

Cody Maynard scored a game-high 28 points to lead the top-seeded Bulldogs. Lawrence County featured three scorers in double figures, with Trenton Adkins and Andrew Bloomfield adding 13 points apiece.

Rounding out Lawrence County’s scoring, Kaden Gillispie and Dawson Bellomy contributed seven points and three points, respectively.

Both back-to-back 58th District title winner Betsy Layne (22-7) and runner-up Lawrence County (24-7) advanced to the 15th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.