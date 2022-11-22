Lawrence County defeated Floyd Central 67-62 in overtime in the 2021-22 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament title game and is poised to push for the top spot during the upcoming hoops campaign.

But Floyd Central will once again challenge for the 58th District girls' basketball championship.

A look at the 58th District girls' basketball teams follows.

Betsy Layne (8-21): Kory Thacker is set to guide Betsy Layne in his first season as head coach. Thacker, who was an assistant coach on the Prestonsburg boys' basketball coaching staff during the 2021-22 season, replaced former Betsy Layne Coach Gary Keathley.

Due to transfers or graduation, Betsy Layne must replace four of its top five scorers from the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season. The four players that have moved on accounted for 41.4 points per game.

Following the departures of those players, Betsy Layne will be looking for some new leaders to emerge in the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball season.

The most experienced players back for Betsy Layne are freshman center Kinleigh Martin (4.7 ppg), junior forward Haleigh Damron (4.2 ppg), freshman guard Jaden Pente and sophomore guard Karly Williams.

Following a loss to Floyd Central in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament, Betsy Layne finished the 2021-22 season 8-21.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Martin County for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Floyd Central (20-10): Perennial title contender Floyd Central is back on the court after notching 20 wins in the 2021-22 season.

The top two scorers from the 2021-22 season, senior guard Kennedy Harvel (16.8 ppg) and senior forward Jada Johnson (11.4 ppg), return to lead the Jaguars.

Additional experienced players back for Floyd Central include sophomore Riley Compton (6.1 ppg) and junior Chelsea Johnson (4.6 ppg).

Along with its returning players, Floyd Central added senior Madi Meade, a transfer who averaged a team-high 19.6 points per game for rival Betsy Layne during the 2021-22 season.

After falling to eventual champion Pikeville in the quarterfinals of the 15th Region Girls' Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2021-22 season 20-10.

Head coach Justin Triplett guides the Jaguars.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Belfry for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Lawrence County (27-8): Kentucky Miss Basketball candidate Kensley Feltner is back to lead defending 58th District girls' basketball champion Lawrence County in the 2022-23 season.

Feltner led Lawrence County throughout the 2021-22 season, averaging a team-high 26.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. A senior guard, Feltner has signed with Belmont University.

Lawrence County returns most of its players from a 2021-22 15th Region runner-up team.

In addition to Feltner, junior center Kaison Ward (10.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg), sophomore guard Sophie Adkins (9.6 ppg), junior guard Leandra Curnutte (7.3 ppg), senior guards Brooke Neal (7.0 ppg) and Emmallee Holt (2.8 ppg) and junior forward Abby Nelson (2.8 ppg) are each back for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Melinda Feltner guides Lawrence County.

Following a loss to Pikeville in the 15th Region Girls' Basketball Tournament title game, Lawrence County exited the 2021-22 season 27-8.

Lawrence County is scheduled to visit West Carter for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Prestonsburg (21-9): After recording its sixth 20-win season, Prestonsburg is expected to continue to show improvement early in the 2022-23 season.

Prestonsburg lost leading scorer Faith Lazar (16.2 ppg) to graduation but returns senior guards Celina Mullins (12.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg) and Kylie Tackett (8.0 ppg). Averaging a double-double, Mullins led the Blackcats in rebounding during the 2021-22 season.

Several additional experienced players are back for Prestonsburg, including Audrey Prater (So., G, 6.6 ppg), Allison Howard (Fr., G, 3.9 ppg), Jade Fitzpatrick (Fr., G) and Ashley Tackett (So., F).

Lawrence County defeated Prestonsburg in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament, leaving the Blackcats to end the 2021-22 season 21-9.

Head coach Brandon Kidd guides the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Buckhorn for its 2022-23 season opener at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28