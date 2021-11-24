Lawrence County has captured back-to-back 58th District girls' basketball titles and features one of the top hoops players in the state.

Heading into the 2021/2022 girls' high school basketball season, Lawrence County is looking to capture its third straight 58th District championship.

Floyd Central has finished as the 58th District runner-up each of the last two seasons.

A look at the 58th District girls' basketball teams follows.

Lawrence County (19-11): Continuing to rise, Lawrence County has won back-to-back 58th District girls' basketball championships. Lawrence County reached the 2020/2021 15th Region Girls' Basketball Tournament Semifinals, winning nearly 20 games last season. Junior point guard Kensley Feltner is back to lead Lawrence County, which returns nearly all of its players from the 2020/2021 season. Among the top girls' high school basketball players in the state, Feltner averaged a double-double of 28.3 points and 10.6 points per game as a sophomore. But she isn't alone. In addition to Feltner, junior guard Brooke Neal (12.6 ppg), freshman guard Sophie Adkins (8.7 ppg), sophomore center Kaison Ward (7.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and senior center Kyleah Ward (4.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg) are back for the Bulldogs.

Head coach Melinda Feltner guides Lawrence County.

Back-to-back 58th District girls' basketball champion Lawrence County is scheduled to compete in the Carolina Invitational (Charleston, SC) and Kentucky 2A Championship during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Lawrence County is slated to host 16th Region member West Carter for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Floyd Central (17-6): Longtime Floyd Central standout Katie Moore (18.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg) moved on via graduation. However, several productive players are back for the former 58th District frontrunner. Junior guard Kennedy Harvel (13.6 ppg) is poised to lead Floyd Central. Along with Harvel, Floyd Central will feature senior center Grace Martin (8.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg), junior forward Jada Johnson (8.1 ppg), senior guard Kamryn Shannon (4.7 ppg) and sophomore forward Riley Compton (4.5 ppg).

Head coach Justin Triplett guides Floyd Central.

The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to compete in the Berea Holiday Classic, the Raceland-hosted Ryan Keeton ExP Realty Ohio River Classic and the Kentucky 2A Championship during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Floyd Central is slated to host perennial 14th Region title contender Perry County Central for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Betsy Layne (10-16): Tradition-rich Betsy Layne nearly knocked off Lawrence County in the semifinals of the 2020-21 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament, falling in overtime. Senior forward Kim Akers (12.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg) has emerged as one of the top players in the region after averaging a near double-double. Joining Akers in returning for Betsy Layne are senior guard Madi Meade (14.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and junior guards Kenadie Boyette (5.4 ppg) and Sydney Newsome (3.5 ppg). Meade led Betsy Layne in scoring during the 2020-21 girls' high school basketball season.

First-year head coach Gary Keathley is set to guide Betsy Layne. Keathley replaced former head coach Doug Hopkins.

The Ladycats are slated to compete in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Classic and 15th Region All "A" Classic during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host 15th Region counterpart Magoffin County for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Prestonsburg (14-15 ): After finishing near the .500 mark in the 2020-21 girls' high school basketball season, Prestonsburg has welcomed back several key players for the upcoming hoops campaign. Experienced players back for Prestonsburg, a team under the direction of head coach Brandon Kidd, include junior guard Celina Mullins (12.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg), senior forward Faith Lazar (15.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg), senior guard Kylie Stephens (7.5 ppg) and freshman guard Audrey Prater (4.3 ppg).

The Lady Blackcats are slated to compete in the Whitefield Academy-hosted Ray Zellar Christmas Classic and 15th Region All "A" Classic during the first half of the 2021/2022 season.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to host 14th Region member Wolfe County for a season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.