Floyd Central fends off Prestonsburg, wins 10-4
PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central passed its first postseason test, defeating upset-minded Prestonsburg 10-4 in the semifinals of the 58th District Softball Tournament on Monday, May 31.
The win allowed Floyd Central to advance to the 58th District Softball Tournament title game.
The loss eliminated Prestonsburg from the high school softball postseason.
Ashley Bellamy earned the win in the circle for the Jaguars.
Haleigh Jefferson took the pitching loss for the Blackcats.
Bellamy, Chelsea Johnson, Katie Moore, Emma Dudleson, Grace Martin, Hannah Lewis, Dezirae Caudill, Allyson Stumbo and Mia Queen-Gilliam each contributed at the plate for The Jaguars.
Lainie Prater homered for Prestonsburg in its season-ending setback.
The Jaguars defeated Prestonsburg for the third time in the 2021 high school softball season.
Floyd Central moved on to meet Lawrence County in the 58th District Softball Tournament title game on Tuesday, June 1. Results from the 58th District Softball Tournament title game were unavailable at press time.
Betsy Layne falls to Lawrence County in district tournament
PRESTONSBURG — Lawrence County took control early and never faltered on its way to shutting out Betsy Layne 15-0 in four innings in the semifinals of the 58th District Softball Tournament at Prestonsburg Sports Park on Monday, May 31.
With the win, Lawrence County advanced to the 58th District Softball Tournament title game.
The loss eliminated Betsy Layne from the postseason.
Moving ahead in the bottom half of the first inning, Lawrence County scored three runs during its initial at-bat.
Taylor Blevins pitched a no-hitter for current 58th District front-runner Lawrence County, earning the win in the circle. Blevins recorded five strikeouts while throwing 59 pitches.
Madi Meade started in the circle for Betsy Layne and took the pitching loss. Meade pitched two innings for former 58th District frontrunner Betsy Layne.
Shelby Blevins (two hits, three RBIs), Gracie Preece (single, three RBIs), Bree Jones (double, two RBIs), Kensley Feltner (double, two RBIs), Ella Fitzpatrick (two RBIs) and Abby Nelson (single, one RBI) helped to pace Lawrence County at the plate in the shutout win.
Lawrence County beat Betsy Layne for the third time in the 2021 high school softball season.