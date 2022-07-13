All Mountain First Team
Baron Ratliff Paintsville
Bryce Blevins Lawrence County
Sawyer Patrick Hazard
Samuel Brown Shelby Valley
Tanner Kirk Tug Valley
Ashton Miller Paintsville
Ashton Deskins Belfry
Peyton Burke Prestonsburg
Tate Walters Pikeville
David Elkins Perry Central
Brady Clark Pikeville
Conner Lemaster Johnson Central
Luke Patton Lawrence County
Cameron Kelsey Johnson Central
All Mountain Second Team
Dillon Vance Mingo Central
Tyler Ooten Tug Valley
Alex Vance Tug Valley
Jonathan Banks Belfry
Noah Brown Belfry
Caleb Mouton Pike Central
Brady Bentley Shelby Valley
Jon Little Prestonsburg
Blue Fletcher Lawrence County
Gunner Collins Paintsville
Zach Taylor Paintsville
Dylan Thompson Pikeville
Gus Mullins Hazard
Hank Pelfrey Hazard
Blake Hager Pike Central
Sam Wright Pikeville