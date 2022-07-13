7-13 Peyton Burke Cut.jpg

All Mountain First Team

Baron Ratliff    Paintsville

Bryce Blevins    Lawrence County

Sawyer Patrick    Hazard

Samuel Brown    Shelby Valley

Tanner Kirk    Tug Valley

Ashton Miller    Paintsville

Ashton Deskins    Belfry

Peyton Burke    Prestonsburg

Tate Walters    Pikeville

David Elkins    Perry Central

Brady Clark    Pikeville

Conner Lemaster    Johnson Central

Luke Patton    Lawrence County

Cameron Kelsey    Johnson Central

4-20 pburg Jon Little.jpg

All Mountain Second Team

Dillon Vance    Mingo Central

Tyler Ooten    Tug Valley

Alex Vance    Tug Valley

Jonathan Banks    Belfry

Noah Brown    Belfry

Caleb Mouton    Pike Central

Brady Bentley    Shelby Valley

Jon Little    Prestonsburg

Blue Fletcher    Lawrence County

Gunner Collins    Paintsville

Zach Taylor    Paintsville

Dylan Thompson    Pikeville

Gus Mullins    Hazard

Hank Pelfrey    Hazard

Blake Hager    Pike Central

Sam Wright    Pikeville

Tags

Recommended for you