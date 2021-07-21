4-6 Pburg Payton Burke.jpg

All Mountain Baseball First Team

Bryce Blevins    Lawrence County

Patrick Sawyer    Hazard

Gunner Collins    Paintsville

Cameron Kelsey    Johnson Central

Bryce Adkins    Pike Central

Caleb Hager    Floyd Central

Peyton Burke    Prestonsburg

Connor Fugate    Paintsville

Steven Banks    Belfry

Jarrett Napier     Hazard

Brady Clark    Pikeville

Daylin Goad    Mingo Central

Second Team Baseball All Mountain

Brayden Slone    Prestonsburg

Brant Potter    Floyd Central

Keegan Bentley    Pike Central

Brock Butcher     Johnson Central

Parker Hall    Belfry

Max Johnson     Hazard

Blue Fletcher    Lawrence County

Caleb Dotson    Phelps

Justin Hall     Tug Valley

Jonah Porter    Paintsville

David Elkins    Perry Central

Tate Walters    Pikeville

Third Team Baseball All Mountain

Max Martin     Floyd Central

Matthew Dudeleson    Betsy Layne

Brady Robinson    Betsy Layne

Ashton Miller    Paintsville

Trent Coleman    Magoffin County

Hunter Mullins    Shelby Valley

Landon Robinson    East Ridge

Wade Hensley    Pikeville

Connor Lemaster    Johnson Central

Gage Fields     Belfry

Austin Johnson     Jenkins

Dom Francis    Phelps

Honorable Mention

Hazard

Hank Pelfrey

Garrett Miller

East Ridge

Hayden Robinette

Dylan Burden

Buckhorn

Nick Whitaker

Jayden Miller

Mingo Central

Issa Scales

Caleb Wellman

Tyler Ooten

Tug Valley

Tanner Kirk

Alex Vance

Shane Russell

Dakota Ooten

Shelby Valley

Brady Adkins

Samuel Brown

Perry Central

Mason McArlnis

Hunter Pigman

Dustin Fields

Garrett Noe

Lawrence County

Mark Collingsworth

Ethan Whitt

Brayden Maynard

Floyd Central

Jacob Bentley

Dylan Mosely

Belfry

Devin Jude

Chase Justice

Phelps

Riley Dotson

Steven Layne

Pikeville

Logan Windle

Dylan Thompson

Martin County

Dawson Mills

Betsy Layne

Andrew Kidd

Byron Tackett

Prestonsburg

Nick Kidd

Ryan Meade

John Little

Paintsville

Baron Ratliff

Zach Taylor

Johnson Central

Josh Slone

Pike Central

Camron Kimbler

Ben Huffman

Magoffin County

Lucas Litteral

Ethan Sawyer

Jenkins

Keegan Bentley

