7-12 Jacob Bentley Cut.jpg

First Team

Connor Fugate    Paintsville

Isaac Duty    Pikeville

Chase Preece    Johnson Central

Jonah Porter    Paintsville

Jacob Bentley    Floyd Central

David (Gus) Mullins    Hazard

Chase Varney    Belfry

Samuel Brown    Shelby Valley

Landon Robinson    East Ridge

Steven Banks    Belfry

Jonathan Banks    Belfry

Cole Ward    Johnson Central

Max Johnson    Hazard

Jake Varney    Belfry

Wade Hensley    Pikeville

Sam Wright    Pikeville

Second Team

Bash Ryan    Pikeville

Bradyn Hall    Pikeville

Julian Vance    Tug Valley

Brady Bentley    Shelby Valley

Brayden Shepherd    Johnson Central

Peyton Compton    Pike Central

Kaden Crum    Pike Central

Blake Hager    Pike Central

Hunter Mullins    Shelby Valley

Grayson Peters    Paintsville

Dylan Burdine    East Ridge

Sawyer Patrick    Hazard

Jaxson Damron    Shelby Valley

Jonah Little    Letcher Central

