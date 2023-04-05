The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team is voted upon by the sports writers of the Appalachian Newspapers.

The voters are: Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

The Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn, Letcher Central, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain Player

of the Year Nominees:

Trinity Rowe Pikeville — Trinity Rowe is one of the top players in the state. Rowe is the point guard and leader of the Lady Panthers. Her ability to run an offense is second to none. Rowe shot lights out from three-point range this season as she knocked down 50 percent of her threes (113 for 1260). She averaged 16.2 points per game to lead Pikeville.

Kensley Feltner Lawrence County — Kensley Feltner finished off her high school career in style. Feltner helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first-ever 15th Region title by knocking off the four-time defending champions Pikeville. She led the state it scoring by pouring in 28.9 points per game. She also averaged 9.4 rebounds per game. Feltner scored over 4,000 points in her career marking her as one of only four players in state history to score over 4,000 points in a career.

Addi Smith Mingo Central — Addi Smith, a 5 foot 5 sophomore guard, averaged 20.8 points and 4.7 assists a game this season for the Mingo Central High School girls' basketball team.

Smith helped lead the Lady Miners to a 19-4 season, the most wins in school history.Along the way, Mingo Central was ranked at one point as the No. 1-rated team in the state. The Lady Miners also captured the Battle for the Springhouse championship at The Greenbrier Resort with a 45-39 win over eventual Class AA state champion Wyoming East in the title game.

Abby Maggard Hazard — Hazard’s Abby Maggard had a huge season. Maggard helped lead the Lady Bulldogs by scoring 24.8 points per game. Maggard is a threat to score from anywhere on the floor as she knocked down 100 threes on the season. Maggard helped lead Hazard to the 14th Region semifinals.

Emalie Tackett Pike Central —Emalie Tackett is one of the top athletes in the area. Tackett is one of only two players to average a double-double in the 15th Region this season. Tackett averaged 15.7 points per game and 11.3 rebounds per game to lead the way for the Lady Hawks. Tackett helped lead Pike Central to a 60th District Title and the 15th Region semifinals.

All Mountain

Player of the Year

Kensley Feltner Lawrence County — Feltner was one of the top candidates to win 2023 Ms. Basketball and had an outstanding senior season. Feltner did everything on the court to help Lawrence County reach the Rupp Arena floor and play in the Sweet 16. Feltner was voted as the 2023 Appalachian Newspapers Player of the Year for her outstanding season.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Nominees:

Kim Davis-Smith Mingo Central — Kim Davis-Smith helped lead the Lady Miners to the No. 1 ranking in Class AA this season. The Lady Miners finished the season with a 19-4 record and won the Battle for Springhouse Tournament at Greenbriar.

Todd Howard Hazard — Todd Howard helped turn around the Lady Bulldogs this season. Hazard was young except for senior leader Abby Maggard. Hazard found a way to get past Perry Central in the opening round of the 54th District Tournament and made its way to the 14th Region Tournament semifinals. Howard led the Lady Bulldogs to a 16-15 record this season.

Wesley Bryant Jenkins — Just looking at the record, you wouldn’t think that Jenkins had a big year. The Lady Cavs finished with an 11-15 record. The Lady Cavs knocked off 59th District rival Shelby Valley twice this season and enter the district tournament as the No. 2 seed. Jenkins had a solid season and showed a lot of improvement and had some big wins this season.

Melinda Feltner Lawrence County —Melinda Feltner led the Lady Bulldogs to a 30-6 record. Reaching 30 wins is a tough thing to do in a season. On top of that, Lawrence County won the 58th District championship and won their first-ever 15th Region championship.

Lest Trimble Paintsville — Paintsville finished the season with a 19-12 record. The Lady Tigers upset Johnson Central in the opening round of the 57th District Tournament. The Lady Tigers finished the season by taking Lawrence County to the brink in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament as they fell 67-59 in an overtime thriller.

Kevin Deskins Belfry — The Lady Pirates were young. They were basically a middle school team because they had so many seventh and eighth-graders. Kevin Deskins did an outstanding job with the Lady Pirates this season. He led Belfry to a 17-14 record. The Lady Pirates entered the 60th District Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

All Mountain Coach

of the Year

Kim Davis-Smith — Kim Davis-Smith did an excellent job leading Mingo Central this season. She led the Lady Miners to a No. 1 ranking and she earned the Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Coach of the Year for her efforts.

First Team

Trinity Rowe Pikeville

Addi Smith Mingo Central

Abby Maggard Hazard

Emalie Tackett Pike Central

Kennedy Harvel Floyd Central

Kylie Kinner Paintsville

Emilea Preece Paintsville

Kyera Thornsbury Pikeville

Laken Williams Martin County

Caleigh McCoy Phelps

Hannah May Pike Central