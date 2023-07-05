The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Baseball All Mountain Team.

The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

Third Team All Mountain

Tanner Perkins Perry Central

Tyler Mitchum Mingo Central

Chris Ross Mingo Central

Zach Hall Tug Valley

Andrew Kidd Betsy Layne

Max Martin Floyd Central

Max Pelfrey Hazard

Hank Pelfrey Hazard

Cameron Shearer Pike Central

Devin Jude Belfry

Brock Butcher Johnson Central

Isaiah Stanley Belfry

Hayden Robinette East Ridge

Kobe Fields Shelby Valley

Dawson Mills Martin County

Stevie Todd Layne East Ridge

Honorable Mention

Mingo Central

Aaron Blankenship

KJ Smith

-

Tug Valley

Connor Lackey

Brayden Dotson

-

Betsy Layne

Keaton Brown

Jacob Newsome

Byron Tackett

-

Floyd Central

Logan Moore

Colton Crum

Chase Martin

-

Johnson Central

Hunter Blevins

Dawson Montgomery

-

Prestonsburg

Seth Fitch

Luke Hall

Matt Welch

Kaden Allen

-

Hazard

Gaige Logan

Evan Akemon

-

Perry Central

Mason McAlarnis

Jacob Daniels

Talon Going

-

Letcher Central

Paul Huff

Dawson Kincer

Quintin Williams

Aiden Fields

-

Shelby Valley

Lincoln Taylor

Bryce Bentley

Riley Newsome

Brock Damron

-

Pikeville

Jeb Wilkerson

Jackson Hall

Noah Jarrell

Jake Lowe

-

Buckhorn

Austin Riley

Peyton Fugate

-

Jenkins

No stats

-

Belfry

Jonah Adkins

Noah Brown

-

Phelps

Melvin McCoy

Logan Wolford

Corey Turnmire

-

Pike Central

Isaac Blankenship

Caleb Mouton

Patrick Mandrell

-

East Ridge

Brady Miller

-

Magoffin County

Aiden Barnett

Collin Litteral

-

Martin County

Evan Crum

Grayson Proctor

Aiden Horn

-

Lawrence County

Jake Derifield

Will Lafferty

Abner Collinsworth

Brayden Maynard