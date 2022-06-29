The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.
The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.
Kim Hughes Perry Central
Chloe Hannah Pike Central
Autumn Hall Tug Valley
Randi Delong Johnson Central
Kelcie Adams Pikeville
Ginna Jones Pikeville
Kensley Feltner Lawrence County
Kailey Dixon Perry Central
Linzee Phillips Belfry
Emalie Tackett Pike Central
Emily Adkins Shelby Valley
Maddie Vaughn Johnson Central
Kendall Hall Johnson Central
Mallory Combs Hazard
Taylor Hannah Pike Central
Emily Hatfield Tug Valley