The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

Kim Hughes Perry Central

Chloe Hannah Pike Central

Autumn Hall Tug Valley

Randi Delong Johnson Central

Kelcie Adams Pikeville

Ginna Jones Pikeville

Kensley Feltner Lawrence County

Kailey Dixon Perry Central

Linzee Phillips Belfry

Emalie Tackett Pike Central

Emily Adkins Shelby Valley

Maddie Vaughn Johnson Central

Kendall Hall Johnson Central

Mallory Combs Hazard

Taylor Hannah Pike Central

Emily Hatfield Tug Valley