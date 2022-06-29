The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

Kim Hughes    Perry Central

Chloe Hannah    Pike Central

Autumn Hall    Tug Valley

Randi Delong    Johnson Central

Kelcie Adams    Pikeville

Ginna Jones    Pikeville

Kensley Feltner    Lawrence County

Kailey Dixon    Perry Central

Linzee Phillips    Belfry

Emalie Tackett    Pike Central

Emily Adkins    Shelby Valley

Maddie Vaughn    Johnson Central

Kendall Hall    Johnson Central

Mallory Combs    Hazard

Taylor Hannah    Pike Central

Emily Hatfield    Tug Valley

Tags

Recommended for you