The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Softball All Mountain Team.

The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Hailey Muncy

Jessica Spaulding

McKynnli Farley

Mingo Central

Ava Williams

Ashley Plummer

Johnson Central

Josie Dials

Abbie Stambaugh

Kerrigan Ratliff

Paintsville

Chessa Collins

Floyd Central

Brooklyn Lewis

Whitley Hall

Mia Queen-Gilliam

Cadyn Roberson

Madi Meade

Phelps

Amelia Casey

Betsy Layne

Mallory Hall

Jayden Jarrell

Laci Hall

Kayley Lee

Hannah Mitchell

Emily Johnson

Prestonsburg

Tiffany Risner

Hailey Cline

Amelia Newsome

Rachael Roberts

Shelby Valley

Molly Hall

Elaina Tackett

McKenna (Josie) Adkins

Perry Central

Ashlyn Dixon

Kyra McAlarnis

Emma Pigman

Taylor Brock

Jossie Mullins

Buckhorn

Madison Butler

Hazard

Heidi Jones

Laken Chaney

Reagan Elkins

Hallie Jones

Magoffin County

Abby Barnett

Katie Howard

Lawrence County

Abby Nelson

Allie Triplett

Martin County

Brynnalyn Smith

East Ridge

Abby Simpson

Kiersten Easterling

Kaylynn Ivy Layne

Jenkins

Jae-Leigh Bates

Harlow Bates

Anna Eldridge

Johanna Banks

Pike Central

Taylor Hannah

Hannah May

Abbigail Hess

Belfry

Myra Bevins

Sydney Stafford

Zoey Caudill

Pikeville

Lexie Akers

Gracie Hall

Cate Salyers