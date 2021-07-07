The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Softball

Player of the Year Candidates:

Johnson Central’s Randi Delong — Delong was a force at the plate for the Lady Golden Eagles last season. She was tied for the most home runs this season with 19, she was in the Top 10 in hits with 63. Delong finished the season batting .496 with 19 home runs, 15 doubles, 56 RBIs and 53 runs scored.

Johnson Central’s Chloe VanHoose — VanHoose finished the season with a 16-6 record with three saves. VanHoose struck out 243 batters and had an era of 1.57. She was named the 15th Region Tournament MVP.

Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford was dominant pitching and at the plate all season. On the mound, she led the state in strikeouts with 400. She finished second in the state in innings pitched with 236 innings pitched. She finished third in the state with 27 wins. She also had a 1.66 era. She was also just as deadly at the plate. Ford hit .531 with eight home runs, eight triples, 10 doubles 47 RBIs, 60 total hits and 29 runs scored. Ford also finished with one near perfect game, set the school record for strikeouts in a game with 17 and tied for the most home runs in a season at Pikeville.

Pikeville’s Kelcie Adams — Adams had an incredible season hitting leadoff for the Lady Panthers. Adams is one of the rare successful slap hitters in the mountains. She finished fifth in the state in total hits with 67. Adams finished the season hitting .523 with a triple, five doubles, 15 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

Perry Central’s Kim Hughes — Hughes was successful on the mound as a pitcher and at the plate for the Lady Commodores as well. On the mound, Hughes finished second in the state in wins with 28. She finished the season with 183 strikeouts and a 2.58 era in 209 innings pitched.

At the plate, Hughes hit .446 with a homer, three triples, 14 doubles, 55 RBIs, 58 total hits and 21 runs scored.

All Mountain

Player of the Year

Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford put together one of the most impressive seasons on the softball field in a while. She broke several school records and finished in the Top 25 in most pitching and hitting categories, all while leading Pikeville to a 29-11 record. Ford was the leader of a young Pikeville squad that just kept getting better throughout the season.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Candidates:

Belfry’s Ryan “Rooster” Chapman

Perry Central’s Bobby Ratliff

Pikeville’s Brandi Jo Howard

Johnson Central’s Craig Delong

Paintsville’s Randy Keeton

All Mountain

Coach of the Year

Pikeville’s Brandi Jo Howard — Howard led the Lady Panthers to a 29-11 record after several starters transferred to other programs after the 2019 season.

The young Lady Panthers won their seventh straight 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District championship and advanced to the 15th Region championship game.

All Mountain Softball First Team

Randi Delong

Johnson Central

Chloe VanHoose

Johnson Central

Kim Hughes

Perry Central

Linzee Phillips

Belfry

Kensley Feltner

Lawrence County

Jaden Williams

Magoffin County

Kendal Hall

Johnson Central

Autumn Hall

Tug Valley

Lilly Napier

Shelby Valley

Alyssa Dixon

Perry Central

Sydney Lowe

Pike Central

All Mountain Second Team

Mason Delong

Johnson Central

Brianna Tello

Belfry

Emily Tackett

Pike Central

Kyra Looney

Shelby Valley

Danielle Crum

Lawrence County

Emily Hatifield

Tug Valley

Katie Moore

Floyd Central

Ginna Jones

Pikeville

Clara Blair

Johnson Central

Laney Bledsoe

Paintsville

Lauren Morris

Perry Central

Mallory Combs

Hazard

All Mountain Third Team

Maggie Hall

Shelby Valley

Maddie Vaughn

Johnson Central

Cassidy Slater

Pikeville

Kaylee Fabian

Mingo Central

Madison Butler

Buckhorn

Emily Bailey

Magoffin County

Lauryn Watkins

Betsy Layne

Olivia Holbrook

Hazard

Kailey Dixon

Perry Central

Mollie Fahm

Belfry

Lilly Blackburn

Pike Central

Emily Adkins

Johnson Central

Honorable Mention

Mingo Central

Isabelle Grace

Kyra Hunt

Taylor Slater

Phelps

Madison Prater

Madison Norman

Jaycee Stanley

Jenkins

Kristin Thacker

Alexis Ritchie

Anna Eldridge

Jerrica Thacker

Tug Valley

Cassidy Griffey

Brooklyn Farley

Kaitlyn Copley

Kianna Justice

Perry Central

Krystian Couch

Rani McIntyre

Johnson Central

Abigail Williams

Martin County

Brittany Thompson

Brynnalyn Smith

Hannah Strong

Betsy Layne

Emily Johnson

Sydney Newsome

Maddie Meade

Prestonsburg

Jada Slone

Chloe Collins

Hazard

Alexa Muha

Paintsville

Taylor Hannah

Chloe Hannah

Carrigan Ratliff

Chelsea Collins

Magoffin County

Holly Handshoe

Floyd Central

Grace Martin

Ashley Bellamy

Chelsea Johnson

East Ridge

Jasmine Easterling

Chloe Stewart

Pike Central

Dailey Damron

Hannah May

Livia Sanders

Pikeville

Olivia Hall

Isabelle Rose

Molly Coleman

Shelby Valley

Olivia Bowling

Katelyn Thompson

Riley Fleming

Belfry

Natalie Fite

Cameron Childers

Mylah Caudill