The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.
The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
All Mountain Softball
Player of the Year Candidates:
Johnson Central’s Randi Delong — Delong was a force at the plate for the Lady Golden Eagles last season. She was tied for the most home runs this season with 19, she was in the Top 10 in hits with 63. Delong finished the season batting .496 with 19 home runs, 15 doubles, 56 RBIs and 53 runs scored.
Johnson Central’s Chloe VanHoose — VanHoose finished the season with a 16-6 record with three saves. VanHoose struck out 243 batters and had an era of 1.57. She was named the 15th Region Tournament MVP.
Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford was dominant pitching and at the plate all season. On the mound, she led the state in strikeouts with 400. She finished second in the state in innings pitched with 236 innings pitched. She finished third in the state with 27 wins. She also had a 1.66 era. She was also just as deadly at the plate. Ford hit .531 with eight home runs, eight triples, 10 doubles 47 RBIs, 60 total hits and 29 runs scored. Ford also finished with one near perfect game, set the school record for strikeouts in a game with 17 and tied for the most home runs in a season at Pikeville.
Pikeville’s Kelcie Adams — Adams had an incredible season hitting leadoff for the Lady Panthers. Adams is one of the rare successful slap hitters in the mountains. She finished fifth in the state in total hits with 67. Adams finished the season hitting .523 with a triple, five doubles, 15 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.
Perry Central’s Kim Hughes — Hughes was successful on the mound as a pitcher and at the plate for the Lady Commodores as well. On the mound, Hughes finished second in the state in wins with 28. She finished the season with 183 strikeouts and a 2.58 era in 209 innings pitched.
At the plate, Hughes hit .446 with a homer, three triples, 14 doubles, 55 RBIs, 58 total hits and 21 runs scored.
All Mountain
Player of the Year
Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford put together one of the most impressive seasons on the softball field in a while. She broke several school records and finished in the Top 25 in most pitching and hitting categories, all while leading Pikeville to a 29-11 record. Ford was the leader of a young Pikeville squad that just kept getting better throughout the season.
All Mountain Coach of the Year Candidates:
Belfry’s Ryan “Rooster” Chapman
Perry Central’s Bobby Ratliff
Pikeville’s Brandi Jo Howard
Johnson Central’s Craig Delong
Paintsville’s Randy Keeton
All Mountain
Coach of the Year
Pikeville’s Brandi Jo Howard — Howard led the Lady Panthers to a 29-11 record after several starters transferred to other programs after the 2019 season.
The young Lady Panthers won their seventh straight 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District championship and advanced to the 15th Region championship game.
All Mountain Softball First Team
Randi Delong
Johnson Central
Chloe VanHoose
Johnson Central
Kim Hughes
Perry Central
Linzee Phillips
Belfry
Kensley Feltner
Lawrence County
Jaden Williams
Magoffin County
Kendal Hall
Johnson Central
Autumn Hall
Tug Valley
Lilly Napier
Shelby Valley
Alyssa Dixon
Perry Central
Sydney Lowe
Pike Central
All Mountain Second Team
Mason Delong
Johnson Central
Brianna Tello
Belfry
Emily Tackett
Pike Central
Kyra Looney
Shelby Valley
Danielle Crum
Lawrence County
Emily Hatifield
Tug Valley
Katie Moore
Floyd Central
Ginna Jones
Pikeville
Clara Blair
Johnson Central
Laney Bledsoe
Paintsville
Lauren Morris
Perry Central
Mallory Combs
Hazard
All Mountain Third Team
Maggie Hall
Shelby Valley
Maddie Vaughn
Johnson Central
Cassidy Slater
Pikeville
Kaylee Fabian
Mingo Central
Madison Butler
Buckhorn
Emily Bailey
Magoffin County
Lauryn Watkins
Betsy Layne
Olivia Holbrook
Hazard
Kailey Dixon
Perry Central
Mollie Fahm
Belfry
Lilly Blackburn
Pike Central
Emily Adkins
Johnson Central
Honorable Mention
Mingo Central
Isabelle Grace
Kyra Hunt
Taylor Slater
Phelps
Madison Prater
Madison Norman
Jaycee Stanley
Jenkins
Kristin Thacker
Alexis Ritchie
Anna Eldridge
Jerrica Thacker
Tug Valley
Cassidy Griffey
Brooklyn Farley
Kaitlyn Copley
Kianna Justice
Perry Central
Krystian Couch
Rani McIntyre
Johnson Central
Abigail Williams
Martin County
Brittany Thompson
Brynnalyn Smith
Hannah Strong
Betsy Layne
Emily Johnson
Sydney Newsome
Maddie Meade
Prestonsburg
Jada Slone
Chloe Collins
Hazard
Alexa Muha
Paintsville
Taylor Hannah
Chloe Hannah
Carrigan Ratliff
Chelsea Collins
Magoffin County
Holly Handshoe
Floyd Central
Grace Martin
Ashley Bellamy
Chelsea Johnson
East Ridge
Jasmine Easterling
Chloe Stewart
Pike Central
Dailey Damron
Hannah May
Livia Sanders
Pikeville
Olivia Hall
Isabelle Rose
Molly Coleman
Shelby Valley
Olivia Bowling
Katelyn Thompson
Riley Fleming
Belfry
Natalie Fite
Cameron Childers
Mylah Caudill