PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg senior forward/midfielder Anna Burchett became the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky girls’ high school soccer history on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Burchett scored four goals and distributed two assists to lead Prestonsburg to a 7-1 win over 15th Region rival Martin County. The four goals allowed Burchett to pass Henderson County’s Maddie Griggs (217) for the top spot.

Burchett exited the match versus Martin County with a state record 218 career goals.

“This is definitely something that I’ll remember, and I am very honored,” Burchett said. “Accomplishing this is a goal I had set for myself this season and I want to thank God for giving me the ability to achieve this, as well as my coaches and teammates who always push me to be the best player I can be. I am very relieved it’s behind me now so I can put all of my focus on working to get better and winning as many games as possible with my team.”

Following Burchett, Sophie Stephens netted three goals for the Blackcats in the win over Martin County.

Aiding Prestonsburg offensively, Emily Burchett recorded two assists.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton paced Prestonsburg’s defensive effort, logging eight saves while limiting Martin County to one goal.

Six games into the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season, Burchett has scored 22 goals. Burchett is committed to Ohio University.

Prestonsburg 4,

Lawrence Co. 0

Prestonsburg blanked visiting Lawrence County 4-0 in a 58th District girls’ soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Perennial 15th Region title contender Prestonsburg used a balanced attack to shut out Lawrence County in the district match. Sophie Stephens (one goal, one assist), Anna Burchett (one goal, one assist), Hannah Blankenship (one goal) and Emily Burchett (two assists) each contributed to Prestonsburg’s offensive attack.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, goalkeeper Lindsey Stratton recorded a shutout. Stratton registered two saves in the district match.